ODT v OPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha T20 Match – Jan 10, 2021

Odisha Tigers will lock horns with Odisha Panthers in the 30th match of the Odisha T20 on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in a game that happens to be the last league stage affair in the tournament.

Odisha Tigers are currently fourth in the Odisha T20 points table courtesy of four wins from nine games. They are coming off a loss in their previous game against Odisha Pumas.

However, with a win over the Odisha T20 table-toppers, the Tigers will guarantee themselves a place in the semis. But a defeat in this Odisha T20 game will mean they will have to hope Odisha Cheetahs lose their last game against Odisha Pumas.

Odisha Panthers, on the other hand, are comfortably sitting at the top of the Odisha T20 points table, winning eight of their nine games. They defeated Odisha Jaguars in their previous game by four runs.

The Panthers have already confirmed their place in the Odisha T20 semis and are on a three-game winning run in the tournament, which they will like to continue heading into the semis.

Nevertheless, a cracking game beckons to bring an enthralling Odisha T20 league phase to a close.

Odisha T20 League: Squads to choose from

Odisha Tigers

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (C), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (WK), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan and Sangram Majhi.

Odisha Panthers

Krushna Barik (WK), Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty (C), Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak and Sidhant Jena.

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Tigers

Rupak Pradhan, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (C), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (WK), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Minal Parida, Shekhar Majhi.

Odisha Panthers

Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Ankit Singh, Nisikanta Rout, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Nayak, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Basant Mohanty (C), Krushna Barik, Jayanta Behera.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers, Match 30

Date: 10th January 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is a batting-friendly one. However, it has slowed down during the course of the Odisha T20 tournament.

The bowlers have enjoyed bowling on this track, managing to scalp wickets at regular intervals. However, the batsmen have generally struggled to put up big runs on the board.

Nevertheless, anything over 125 runs could be a pretty competitive total at this venue. As this is an evening game, the dew factor could come into play in the second half of the match. For that reason, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first before the dew sets in.

ODT v OPA Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rupak Pradhan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Shekhar Majhi, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera.

Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo. Vice-Captain: B Shiva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Krushna Barik, Rupak Pradhan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Abhishek Yadav, Amin Khan, Alok Chandra Sahoo, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Shekhar Majhi, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera..

Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo. Vice-Captain: Abhishek Yadav.