ODT vs ODC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TCM Odisha Cricket League, Match 19

The 19th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will see the Odisha Tigers (ODT) squaring off against Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) at the Driems Ground in Cuttack on Wednesday, June 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODT vs ODC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Odisha Tigers have won two of their last six matches of the season. Odisha Cheetahs, on the other hand, have been the best team with five victories in six appearances.

Odisha Tigers have been inconsistent, and are unlikely to pose any serious challenge to Odisha Cheetahs.

ODT vs ODC Match Details

The 19th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will be played on June 21 at the Driems Ground in Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ODT vs ODC, Match 19

Date and Time: 21st June 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Odisha Pumas and Odisha Panthers, where a total of 228 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

ODT vs ODC Form Guide

ODT - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

ODC - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

ODT vs ODC Probable Playing XI

ODT Playing XI

No injury updates

Om T Munde, RN Malla, B Shiva, Subranshu Senapati (c), Ayashkant Sahoo, Subham Satrajit, Binayak Sahoo, Nihar Bhuyan, Manas Ranjan Nayak (wk), Sawan Paharia, Jayanta Behera

ODC Playing XI

No injury updates

Harshit Rathod, Gourav Choudhury, Bikash Rout, Sumit Sharma, Tarini Sa, SB Nayak (c), Arya Bhatta, Debendra kuanr, Prabin Luha, Akash Mahapatra (wk), SB Pradhan

ODT vs ODC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Luha

P Luha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Ranjan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Choudhary

H Rathod and G Chaudhary are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Senpati played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Mohanty

R Patel and S Mohanty are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Barik is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Pradhan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Nayak and S Pradhan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Shiva is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ODT vs ODC match captain and vice-captain choices

G Chaudhary

G Chaudhary will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 464 points in the last six matches.

H Rathod

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Rathod as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 361 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for ODT vs ODC, Match 19

G Chaudhary

H Rathod

S Senpati

S Mohanty

S Pradhan

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Luha

Batters: G Chaudhary (c), H Rathod (vc), S Senapati

All-rounders: N Barik, S Mohanty, R Patel, S Sharma

Bowlers: S Pradhan, B Shiva, S Nayak

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ranjan

Batters: G Chaudhary (c), H Rathod, S Senapati, O T Munde

All-rounders: N Barik, S Mohanty (vc), R Patel

Bowlers: S Pradhan, B Shiva, S Nayak

