ODT vs ODC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Odisha Cricket League Match 19 – Jan 05, 2021

In Match No. 19 of Odisha Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Tigers will be up against Odisha Cheetahs at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a loss and will be desperate to bounce back. Both Odisha Tigers and Odisha Cheetahs have been pretty inconsistent in Odisha Cricket League 2020-21.

Odisha Tigers started off with two wins from their first three games and were looking good. However, things turned for the worse and they have now lost three games in a row. It is the batting that has disappointed and the Debasish Samantray-led side will hope to arrest the slide.

On the other hand, Odisha Cheetahs have three wins and as many losses from six games. They started with two wins before losing three out of their last four games. Despite that, they find themselves in the top half of the table with 12 points. But they need to get some consistency.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan, Sangram Majhi.

Odisha Cheetahs: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep, Prasanta Baral.

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Odisha Tigers: Rupak Pradhan, Debasish Samantray (c), Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty (wk), Harshit Rathod, Sangram Majhi, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi

Odisha Cheetahs: Maroju Prasanth, Suman Mohapatra, Anurag Sarangi (c), Abhishek Raut, Sourav Gouda (wk), Ramachandra Behera, Korapu Sandeep, Badal Bhol, Manish Raut, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy

Match Details

Match: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs

Date: January 5, 2020, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is a decent one to bat on. However, it is the bowlers who have had a bigger say in Odisha Cricket League this season.

The average score batting first is 133 and teams batting first have had more success. Hence, not a lot is expected to change for this game.

Runs on the board could be the way to go for the captain winning the toss. Moreover, a score of 145-150 could well end up being a match-winning one.

Odisha Cricket League Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ODT vs ODC)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs - Odisha Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Sourav Gouda, Debasish Samantray, Rupak Pradhan, Anurag Sarangi, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel, Manoj Barik

Advertisement

Captain: Shekhar Majhi Vice-captain: Ramachandra Behera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sourav Gouda, Ayush Naik, Rupak Pradhan, Maroju Prasanth, Ramachandra Behera, Amin Khan, Abhishek Raut, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi, Badal Bhol, Manoj Barik

Captain: Abhishek Raut Vice-captain: Rupak Pradhan