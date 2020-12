ODT vs ODC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha T20 Match – December 27th, 2020

The second match of the Odisha T20 will see Odisha Tigers take on Odisha Cheetahs at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Bolstered by the addition of Debasish Samantray, who’s a regular first-class player, Odisha Tigers look like a strong side on paper. However, Odisha Cheetahs also have some quality players in their lineup.

Odisha T20: Squads to choose from

Odisha Tigers

Rajkishan Patel, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Amin Khan, Rupak Pradhan, Dibyashakti Chakraborty, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, B Shiva, Minal Parida, Samir Mandal, Rakesh Gochhayat, Uttsab Bhoi, Girija Barik, Samir Mandal, Sangram S Majhi, Minal Parida, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das.

Odisha Cheetahs

Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Prasanta Baral, Mrunmay Tripathy.

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Tigers

Rajkishan Patel, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Amin Khan, Rupak Pradhan, Dibyashakti Chakraborty, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, B Shiva, Minal Parida, Samir Mandal.

Odisha Cheetahs

Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs, Match 2

Venue: Barabati Stadium in Cuttack

Date and Time: 27th December, 2020, 7:40 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium in the Odisha T20 has been batting friendly, and batsmen are expected to put up big runs on the board.

However, the dew factor will come into play since it’s an evening Odisha T20 match. The pitch is expected to support spinners in the second half.

ODT vs ODC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Odisha T20: ODT vs ODC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Sahoo, Anurag Sarangi, Rupak Pradhan, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Abhishek Raut, Amin Khan, Abhijeet Hota, Manish Rout, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi.

Captain: Abhishek Raut. Vice-Captain: Amin Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Sahoo, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Anurag Sarangi, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Abhishek Raut, Amin Khan, Abhijeet Hota, Manish Rout, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi.

Captain: Anurag Sarangi. Vice-Captain: Ayush Naik.