ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Odisha Cricket League Match 7 – Dec 30, 2020

It is match number seven in this Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 and Odisha Tigers square off against the Odisha Jaguars at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. While Odisha Tigers have won one game, Odisha Jaguars are yet to open their account in this tournament.

Odisha Tigers have had an indifferent start to this season. They suffered a narrow seven-run loss against Odisha Cheetas as they failed to chase down a target of 155. However, the Debasish Ashok Samantray-led side bounced back well as they beat Odisha Lions by chasing down 133 in the final over.

On the other hand, Odisha Jaguars have suffered two losses on the bounce. In their first game, they failed to defend 143 against the Odisha Cheetas, who chased the target down with seven balls to spare. In their second game, they were bowled out for 122 while chasing 142 against Odisha Pumas.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan, Sangram Majhi

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Anwesh Das, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Naik, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Girija Sankar Barik, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Amin Khan, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Harshit Rathod, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi

Odisha Jaguars: Sunil Sahoo, Kshyama Bal (wk), Girjia Rout (c), Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Nihar Bhuyan

Match Details

Match: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars

Date: December 30th 2020, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack has been a balanced one. Historically, the pitch assists the batsmen but the bowlers have had their say as well. All teams batting first have gone past 120 but none of them have breached the 160-run mark.

The average score when batting first is about 140 and four of the six completed games have been won by teams that were chasing. Moreover, with this being an afternoon start, the dew might not be as big a factor.

Odisha Cricket League Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ODT vs ODJ)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars - Odisha Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Ayush Naik, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Shamsul Khan, Sunil Sahoo, Amin Khan, Girjia Rout, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal

Captain: Amin Khan Vice-captain: Lagnajit Samal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Abhijit Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Amin Khan, Girjia Rout, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi, Sandeep Chauhan, Lagnajit Samal

Captain: Ayush Naik Vice-captain: Girjia Rout