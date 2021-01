ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 7th, 2021

Odisha Tigers will take on Odisha Jaguars in an Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 game.

Odisha Tigers have had a mixed week in the Odisha Cricket League, winning two of their five games. In their last game, they beat Odisha Cheetahs convincingly by 29 runs. Batting first, they posted a total of 153 runs, which they managed to defend successfully.

Meanwhile, Odisha Jaguars are in worse form in the Odisha Cricket League. They have won just one of their five matches and need to turn things around. They were beaten by Odisha Lions in their last match.

Odisha Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Odisha Tigers

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan, Sangram Majhi.

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik, Anwesh Das, Dibya Das, Nihar Bhuyan, Bibhu Mallick.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Tigers

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi.

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 7th January, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

With the track at the Barabati Stadium known to be batting-friendly, batsmen could use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor will come into play since it’s an evening match, and the pitch does tend to support spinners after sunset.

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Odisha Cricket League Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rasmi Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Girija Rout, Amin Khan, Shekhar Majhi, Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, B Shiva.

Captain: Nirbishankar Barik. Vice-Captain: Shekhar Majhi.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rasmi Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Debasish Samantray, Nirbishankar Barik, Girija Rout, Amin Khan, Shekhar Majhi, Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Rajkishan Patel.

Captain: Amin Khan,. Vice-Captain: Manoj Kashyap.