ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha T20 Match – December 28th, 2020

The fourth match of the Odisha T20 will see Odisha Tigers take on Odisha Lions at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha Tigers failed to make a winning start to their Odisha T20 campaign, as they lost their opener against Odisha Cheetahs by seven runs. While chasing in that game, they lost seven wickets in the span of only five overs that completely foiled their chances of a win.

On the other hand, Odisha Lions will be playing their first match in the Odisha T20 tournament. They have a balanced lineup comprising of young as well as experienced players.

Odisha T20: Squads to choose from

Odisha Tigers

Rajkishan Patel, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Amin Khan, Rupak Pradhan, Dibyashakti Chakraborty, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, B Shiva, Minal Parida, Samir Mandal, Rakesh Gochhayat, Uttsab Bhoi, Girija Barik, Samir Mandal, Sangram S Majhi, Minal Parida, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das.

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Tigers

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi.

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, Match 4

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 28th December, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium in the Odisha T20 tournament is known to be batting friendly, and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor could come into play since it’s an evening match, and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half.

ODT vs ODL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Odisha T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout, Ayush Naik, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Rakesh Pattanaik, Amin Khan, Chinmay Sahoo, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das.

Captain: Amin Khan. Vice-Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Ajay Goura, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Swastik Samal, Ayush Naik (vc), Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Sangram Majhi, Rakesh Pattanaik, Chinmay Sahoo, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das.

Captain: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty. Vice-Captain: Ayush Naik.