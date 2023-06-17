ODT vs OPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TCM Odisha Cricket League, Match 11

The 11th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will see the Odisha Tigers (ODT) squaring off against Odisha Panthers (OPA) at the Driems Ground in Cuttack on Saturday, June 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODT vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Odisha Tigers have lost all of their last three matches. Odisha Panthers, on the other hand, have a solitary victory in three appearances.

Odisha Tigers possess a balanced squad, but the Odisha Panthers are likely to prevail over them in this game.

ODT vs OPA Match Details

The 11th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will be played on June 17 at the Driems Ground in Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ODT vs OPA, Match 11

Date and Time: 17th June 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Odisha Jaguars and Odisha Lions, where a total of 252 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

ODT vs OPA Form Guide

ODT - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

OPA - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

ODT vs OPA Probable Playing XI

ODT Playing XI

No injury updates

Sawan Paharia (wk), Subranshu Senapati (c), Om T Munde, Rajkishan Patel, Subham Satrajit, Binayak Sahoo, B Shiva, Raghunath Malla, Ayashkant Sahoo, Nihar Bhuyan, Sumit Moharana

OPA Playing XI

No injury updates

Dinesh Majhi (wk), Abhishek Yadav, Maroju Prasanth, Sandeep Patnaik (c), Anil Parida, Aditya Rout, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Shubham Kumar Singh, Sobhan Dev Behera, Tapas Das, Ankitkar Jaiswal

ODT vs OPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Paharia

S Paharia is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Majhi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rout

S Patnaik and A Rout are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Yadav played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Patel

S Satrajit and R Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Dev Behera

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Shiva and S Dev Behera. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Das is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ODT vs OPA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Patel

R Patel will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 91 points in the last three matches.

S Dev Behera

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Dev Behera as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 157 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ODT vs OPA, Match 11

S Dev Behera

R Patel

A Rout

A Yadav

S Patnaik

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Paharia

Batters: S Patnaik, A Yadav (vc), S Senapati

All-rounders: S Satrajit, R Patel (c)

Bowlers: B Biswal, B Shiva, S Dev Behera, J Behera, T Das

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Paharia

Batters: S Patnaik, A Yadav, S Senapati, A Rout (vc)

All-rounders: R Patel

Bowlers: A Jaiswal, B Biswal, B Shiva, S Dev Behera (c), N Bhuyan

