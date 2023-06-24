ODT vs OPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for TCM Odisha Cricket League, Match 27

The Odisha Tigers will take on the Odisha Panthers (ODT vs OPA) in the 27th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League on Sunday, June 25. The Driems Ground in Cuttack will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODT vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Odisha Panthers have had an average season so far, having won four of their eight games, and are third in the points table with 17 points. Abhishek Yadav, Aditya Rout, Ankitkar Jaiswal, Badal Biswal, and Sandeep Pattnaik have been outstanding and will be eager to guide their team to another victory on Sunday.

The Odisha Tigers, on the other hand, have had a poor tournament, losing six of their eight games. They are at the bottom of the standings with eight points from as many games. The Tigers desperately need to start racking up wins in what has been a disappointing campaign for them so far.

ODT vs OPA, Match Details

The 27th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023 will see the Odisha Tigers and Odisha Panthers clash horns on June 25 at the Driems Ground, Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 08:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers, Match 27, TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023.

Date & Time: June 25th, 2023, 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack.

ODT vs OPA, Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat nicely, the openers will look to take as much advantage of the powerplay phase as possible.

The venue has seen an average first-innings score of 144, which could lead both teams to opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches Won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average 1st innings score: 144.

Average 2nd innings score: 139.

ODT vs OPA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Odisha Tigers: W, L, W, L, L.

Odisha Panthers: W, L, L, W, L.

ODT vs OPA Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns for the Odisha Tigers heading into this important match.

Odisha Tigers Probable Playing XI

Ayashkant Sahoo, B Shiva, Binayak Sahoo, Jayanta Behera, Manas Nayak (wk), Nirbishankar Barik, Om Munde, Rajkishan Patel, Subham Satrajit, Subhranshu Senapati (c), Sumit Moharana, Sawan Paharia.

Odisha Panthers Team News

No major injury concerns for the Odisha Panthers ahead of this crucial TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023 encounter.

Odisha Panthers Probable Playing XI

Abhishek Yadav, Aditya Rout, Amit Sahoo, Anil Parida, Ankitkar Jaiswal, Badal Biswal, Sandeep Pattnaik (c), Satyakam Bharadwaj, Sobhandev Behera, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (wk), Tapas Das, Maroju Prasanth

Today’s ODT vs OPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Manas Ranjan Nayak (90 runs in six matches)

Manas Ranjan Nayak has been in good form in this tournament, scoring valuable runs in the middle order. He has accumulated 90 runs at an average of 18.00 in six games. Nayak is also decent behind the wickets, making him a valuable player for your ODT vs OPA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Abhishek Yadav (106 runs & eight wickets in seven matches, Average: 53.00)

While he is listed as a batter, Abhishek Yadav has made some valuable contributions with his all-round skills. He has scored 106 runs at an average of 53.00 and picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.94 in seven games so far.

A big performance from this in-form all-rounder is expected in the upcoming TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023 games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rajkishan Patel (38 runs & six wickets in eight matches)

Rajkishan Patel is one of Odisha Tigers' premier all-rounders, with his form speaking for itself. He has excelled with the new ball and is his side's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with six wickets to his name.

Given his form and ability to bowl a mean googly, he is a must-have in your ODT vs OPA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Badal Biswal (Eight wickets in six matches, Average: 10.63)

Badal Biswal has had a phenomenal TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023 with the ball so far, with his bowling skills impressing one and all. He has scalped eight wickets at an average of 10.63 in six games.

ODT vs OPA match captain and vice-captain choices

Subranshu Senapati

Subranshu Senapati has looked brilliant for Odisha Tigers this tournament, scoring quick runs at the down of the order. The batter, who was part of the winning Chennai Super Kings squad at the 2023 Indian Premier League, is one of the most technically sound batters on his team, and his current form proves it.

Senapati has scored 219 runs at an average of 31.29 in seven games and is a multiplier pick for this outing. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your ODT vs OPA Dream11 fantasy team.

B Shiva

B Shiva has seven wickets to his name in this tournament, making him the leading wicket-taker for his side. The conditions at the Driems Ground should suit Shiva, who has been extremely accurate with the new ball, averaging 23.71 in eight games.

He is a must-have in your ODT vs OPA Dream11 fantasy team and is the perfect choice to be the outfit's vice-captain.

5 Must-Picks for ODT vs OPA, Match 27th

Aditya Rout

Amit Sahoo

Nirbishankar Barik

Om Munde

Anil Parida

ODT vs OPA match expert tips 27th match

Abhishek Yadav has had a fantastic series with both the bat and the ball so far. He has scored 106 runs and taken eight wickets in as many games at an average of 11.13 and an economy rate of 4.94.

Abhishek could be a multiplier pick for your ODT vs OPA Dream11 fantasy team due to his all-round abilities, which require no introduction.

ODT vs OPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Sujit Skhetra Lenka, M Ranjan.

Batters: Sandeep Patnaik, Abhishek Yadav, A Rout, S Senapati.

All-rounders: N Barik, R Patel.

Bowlers: Badal Biswal, B Shiva, Ankitkar Jaiswal.

ODT vs OPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Sujit Skhetra Lenka.

Batters: Sandeep Patnaik, Abhishek Yadav, A Rout, S Senapati, O T Munde.

All-rounders: S Satrajit, R Patel.

Bowlers: Badal Biswal, T Das, J Behera.

Poll : 0 votes