ODT vs OPU Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 2nd, 2021

Odisha Tigers will take on Odisha Pumas in this game of the Odisha Cricket League 2020/21.

Both Odisha Tigers and Odisha Pumas have won the same number of games: two in four. However, the Tigers currently sit in the second spot thanks to a better Net Run Rate. Odisha Pumas have been unlucky in the games they’ve lost. The margins of defeat have been significant which has pushed them to the fourth spot in the table.

This could prove to be a crucial match.

Squads to choose from:

Odisha Tigers

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan, Sangram Majhi

Odisha Pumas

Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud

Predicted Playing 11

Odisha Tigers

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi

Odisha Pumas

Kameshwar Barik, Dhiraj Singh, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Badal Nishad.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas, Match 14

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 2nd January, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor can come into play, since it’s an evening match. The pitch tends to support spinners in the second half.

ODT vs OPU Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODT vs OPU Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Ayush Naik, Prayash K Singh, Amin Khan-I, Pratik Anurag Das, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Shekhar Majhi

Captain: Prayash K Singh, Vice-Captain: Amin Khan-I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Ayush Naik, Prayash K Singh, Amin Khan-I, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Shekhar Majhi, B Shiva

Captain: Tukuna Sahoo, Vice-Captain: Prasantha Rana