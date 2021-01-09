ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 1 Updates for Today's Odisha Cricket League Match 28 – Jan 09, 2021

On the penultimate day of the league stage of the ongoing Odisha Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Tigers take on Odisha Pumas in the 28th match of the tournament in the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Both teams are in good form and are coming into this Odisha Cricket League game with wins behind them.

Odisha Tigers have been pretty inconsistent in this season of the Odisha Cricket League. They have won four games and lost as many to find themselves fourth in the points table with 16 points.

With two games to go, the Debasish Samantray-led need to win at least one game to reach the Odisha Cricket League semi-finals. If they win both, their place in the last four will be guaranteed. However, if they win one, they will need to depend on other results going their way.

Meanwhile, this is the last league game in the Odisha Cricket League for Odisha Pumas. They have been in good form and have built up some solid momentum. However, they seem to be shaken a bit, as they've lost consecutive games.

Nevertheless, with 20 points in their kitty, they are third in the Odisha Cricket League points table. A win in this game will assure them a place in the semi-finals. However, if they lose, they might need to depend on other results.

Odisha Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan, Sangram Majhi.

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Dhiraj Singh, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Odisha Tigers: Rupak Pradhan, Debasish Samantray (c), Amin Khan, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), Samir Mandal, Rajkishan Patel, Harshit Rathod, Minal Parida, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi.

Odisha Pumas: Sandeep Pattnaik, Kameswar Barik (wk), Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash Singh, Pratik Das, Dhiraj Singh, Soubhagya Mohanty, Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas

Date: January 9th 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack hasn’t been the best one to bat on. Teams haven’t really been able to put the foot on the gas and go for big scores.

The average score batting first in the tournament has been around the 125-run mark. More of the same could be expected for this game as well.

The bowlers are expected to have the upper hand once again and are likely to dictate terms, while it could likely be hard work for the batters.

Odisha Cricket League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ODT vs OPU)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas - Odisha Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Debasish Samantray, Rupak Pradhan, Prasanta Rana, Sandeep Pattnaik, Amin Khan, Prayash Singh, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh.

Captain: Tukuna Sahoo. Vice-captain: Prayash Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Soubhagya Mohanty, Rupak Pradhan, Sandeep Pattnaik, Aravinda Singh, Amin Khan, Minal Parida, Prayash Singh, B Shiva, Rajkishan Patel, Tukuna Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh.

Captain: Tukuna Sahoo. Vice-captain: B Shiva.