ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s MGM Odisha Women’s T20 Match – January 27th, 2021

Odisha Violet Women will take on Odisha Green Women in the 12th match of the MGM Odisha Women's T20.

Odisha Violet had begun their campaign with back-to-back wins against Odisha Red and Odisha Green. However, they have failed to sustain that winning run, suffering two defeats on the trot.

Having already beaten Odisha Green once in the competition, Odisha Violet will be looking to get back to winning ways in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Odisha Green began their campaign with a loss to Odisha Violet. They bounced back strongly in the next game, winning against Odisha Yellow.

However, they have subsequently lost to Odisha Purple Women and Odisha Red Women in their most recent matches.

Squads to choose from:

Odisha Violet

Aditi Singhdeo (wk), Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh (c), Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar, Suryasnat Swain, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Kavya Das.

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Predicted Playing 11

Odisha Violet

Aditi Singhdeo (wk), Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh (c), Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar.

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Violet Women vs Odisha Green Women, Match 12

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Date and Time: January 27, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

KIIT Stadium has a balanced track on offer and a score of 120-130 should be treated as par here. As the pitch gets slower during the second innings, the spinners will be expected to come into play.

ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rasmita Chinara, Pragyan Mohanty, Anjali Singh, Sweet Berua, Sushree Anita Singh, Kalpana Nayak, Rasnara Parwin, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tarana Pradhan, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad

Captain: Anita Singh, Vice-Captain: Kalpana Nayak

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Anjali Singh, Sweet Berua, Sushree Anita Singh, Alipsa Biswal, Kalpana Nayak, Rasnara Parwin, Tarana Pradhan, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Srutirekha Mohanta

Captain: Rasnara Parwin, Vice-Captain: Pragyan Mohanty