ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women's T20, Match 10

Odisha Violet (ODV-W) will take on Odisha Green (ODG-W) in match 10 of the Odisha Women's T20 on Friday (August 5) at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack.

Odisha Green have lost two of their last three matches against Odisha Red and Odisha Yellow and are currently placed in the last position. Odisha Violet, on the other hand, are the strongest team in this year's Odisha Women's T20 tournament as they have won all of their last three matches.

Odisha Green will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Odisha Violet are a relatively better team. Odisha Violet are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ODV-W vs ODG-W Probable Playing XI

ODV-W Playing XI

Suvalaxmi Rout (wk), Silpa Swain, Alipsa Biswal, Rani Tudu, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Ananya Mishra, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Sushree Anita Singh, SB Lorence, Prathana Pratisruti, Rani Kumar Prasad

ODG-W Playing XI

Rasanara Parwin (c), Sujata Mallick, Adwiti Deo (wk), Sunita Murmu, Rasmita Chinhara, Sangeeta Khadia, Kalpana Nayak, Tanmayee Behera, GM Alakananda, Suryasnata Swain, Bijaylaxmi Behera

Match Details

ODV-W vs ODG-W, Odisha Women's T20, Match 10

Date and Time: August 05, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch in Tangi, Cuttack, is a level surface. On this pitch, the pacers may have an advantage in the early innings. The spinners will surely prevail in the middle overs.

It's an excellent pitch for batters overall. So, fans can anticipate a high-scoring game. The team winning the toss is likely bat first on this wicket.

ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Rout, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

S Khadia and R Tudu are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. A Biswal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Dibyadarshini and R Parwin are the best all-rounders to select for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mishra is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Mallick and K Nayak. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Lorence is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction team

S Dibyadarshini (ODV-W)

S Lorence (ODV-W)

R Parwin (ODG-W)

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green - Important stats for Dream11 team

R Parwin - 27 runs and two wickets

S Dibyadarshini - 93 runs and five wickets

S Mallick - Two runs and two wickets

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Dream11 Prediction Today (Odisha Women's T20)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Rout, R Tudu, S Khadia, A Biswal, S Dibyadarshini, R Parwin, GM Alakananda, A Mishra, S Lorence, K Nayak, S Mallick

Captain: S Dibyadarshini Vice Captain: S Lorence

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Rout, R Tudu, S Khadia, A Biswal, S Dibyadarshini, R Parwin, R Ekka, A Mishra, S Lorence, K Nayak, S Mallick

Captain: S Dibyadarshini Vice Captain: A Mishra

