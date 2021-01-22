ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match – Jan 22nd, 2021

Match 2 of the Odisha Women's Cricket League will see Odisha Violet locking horns with Odisha Green at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Both the sides will play their first game of the season today and will look to start their campaign on a bright note. Odisha Violet have an experienced bowling unit while Odisha Green have a strong and in-depth batting lineup.

With two equally strong teams playing each other, fans could witness an exciting match on Friday evening.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Violet

Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kavya Das, Rashmita Chinara and Aditi Singhdeo.

Odisha Green

Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisanvi, Sarojini Giri, Sushree Anita Singh, Pragyan Mohanty, Sumitra Sahoo, Nidhi Singh, Nistha Dutta, Rasanara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparana Rani Sahoo, Sabita Kachim, Lipika Mahato and Rameswari Naik.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Violet

Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Ankita Giri, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kuni Bhandra, Sushree Dibyadarshini and Aditi Singhdeo.

Odisha Green

Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisanvi, Sarojini Giri, Sushree Anita Singh, Pragyan Mohanty, Nistha Dutta, Rasanara Parwin, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparana Rani Sahoo, Lipika Mahato and Rameswari Naik.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green, Match 2

Date: 22nd January 2021 at 7:00 PM

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to play in favor of the batters due to the short dimensions of the ground. For this very factor, expect a high-scoring encounter on the cards.

Odisha Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan Mohanty, Anjali Singh, Radhika Sharma, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisanvi, Rasanara Parwin, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Rani Kumar Prasad, Ankita Giri, Tarana Pradhan and Lipika Mahato.

Captain: Pragyan Mohanty Vice-Captain: Rasanara Parwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Anjali Singh, Radhika Sharma, Alipsa Biswal, Lopa Pattnaik, Rasanara Parwin, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Rameswari Naik, Tarana Pradhan and Suryasant Swain.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini Vice-Captain: Alipsa Biswal