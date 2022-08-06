ODV-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022, Match 12

Odisha Violet Women (ODV-W) will take on Odisha Red Women (ODR-W) in the 12th match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack on Saturday, August 6.

Both teams have been in top form in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022, winning three out of their four matches. An evenly-contested game beckons in Cuttack on Saturday.

ODV-W vs ODR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Violet: Suvalaxmi Rout (wk), Silpa Swain, Alipsa Biswal, Rani Tudu, Sushree Dibyadarshini (c), Ananya Mishra, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Sriya Chakra, Sushree Anita Singh, SB Lorence, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Odisha Red: Monalisa Raut (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Puja Rani Das, Anjali Singh, Roshni Bagarty, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Puja Kumari-Yadav, Tarana Pradhan, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya.

Match Details

ODV-W vs ODR-W, 12th Match, Odisha Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: August 6th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The track at the DRIEMS Ground is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But the bowlers won't be totally out of the contest, making for an intriguing game of cricket.

Today’s ODV-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Suvalaxmi Rout is safe behind the stumps and can come in handy with the bat as well.

Batter

Madhuri Mehta is the second-highest run-getter in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 with 114 runs in four innings so far.

All-rounders

Nibedita Nayak is yet to fire with the bat, but has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 4.14.

Sushree Dibyadarshini has amassed 103 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy of 3.48 in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Bowler

SB Lorence has been in good form with the ball, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 3.41.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODV-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sushree Dibyadarshini (ODV-W): 365 points

Madhuri Mehta (ODR-W): 190 points

Laxmipriya Naik (ODR-W): 189 points

Nibedita Nayak (ODR-W): 184 points

SB Lorence (ODV-W): 169 points

Important stats for ODV-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sushree Dibyadarshini: 103 runs & 6 wickets

SB Lorence: 5 wickets

Madhuri Mehta: 114 runs

Laxmipriya Naik: 5 wickets

Nibedita Nayak: 5 wickets

ODV-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Red - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suvalaxmi Rout, Anjali Singh, Madhuri Mehta, Rani Tudu, Laxmipriya Naik, Nibedita Nayak, Ananya Mishra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sreya Priyadarsini, Sushree Anita Singh, SB Lorence.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: Nibedita Nayak.

Dream11 Team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Red - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suvalaxmi Rout, Puja Rani Das, Madhuri Mehta, Alipsa Biswal, Laxmipriya Naik, Nibedita Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Kallansi Dhritya, Sreya Priyadarsini, SB Lorence.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: Madhuri Mehta.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far