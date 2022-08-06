ODV-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022, Match 12

Odisha Violet Women (ODV-W) will take on Odisha Red Women (ODR-W) in the 12th match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack on Saturday, August 6.
Both teams have been in top form in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022, winning three out of their four matches. An evenly-contested game beckons in Cuttack on Saturday.
ODV-W vs ODR-W Probable Playing 11 today
Odisha Violet: Suvalaxmi Rout (wk), Silpa Swain, Alipsa Biswal, Rani Tudu, Sushree Dibyadarshini (c), Ananya Mishra, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Sriya Chakra, Sushree Anita Singh, SB Lorence, Aparna Rani Sahoo.
Odisha Red: Monalisa Raut (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Puja Rani Das, Anjali Singh, Roshni Bagarty, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Puja Kumari-Yadav, Tarana Pradhan, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya.
Match Details
ODV-W vs ODR-W, 12th Match, Odisha Women’s T20 2022
Date & Time: August 6th 2022, 1 PM IST
Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack
Pitch Report
The track at the DRIEMS Ground is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But the bowlers won't be totally out of the contest, making for an intriguing game of cricket.
Today’s ODV-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Suvalaxmi Rout is safe behind the stumps and can come in handy with the bat as well.
Batter
Madhuri Mehta is the second-highest run-getter in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 with 114 runs in four innings so far.
All-rounders
Nibedita Nayak is yet to fire with the bat, but has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 4.14.
Sushree Dibyadarshini has amassed 103 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy of 3.48 in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022.
Bowler
SB Lorence has been in good form with the ball, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 3.41.
Top 5 best players to pick in ODV-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Sushree Dibyadarshini (ODV-W): 365 points
Madhuri Mehta (ODR-W): 190 points
Laxmipriya Naik (ODR-W): 189 points
Nibedita Nayak (ODR-W): 184 points
SB Lorence (ODV-W): 169 points
Important stats for ODV-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Sushree Dibyadarshini: 103 runs & 6 wickets
SB Lorence: 5 wickets
Madhuri Mehta: 114 runs
Laxmipriya Naik: 5 wickets
Nibedita Nayak: 5 wickets
ODV-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suvalaxmi Rout, Anjali Singh, Madhuri Mehta, Rani Tudu, Laxmipriya Naik, Nibedita Nayak, Ananya Mishra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sreya Priyadarsini, Sushree Anita Singh, SB Lorence.
Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: Nibedita Nayak.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suvalaxmi Rout, Puja Rani Das, Madhuri Mehta, Alipsa Biswal, Laxmipriya Naik, Nibedita Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Kallansi Dhritya, Sreya Priyadarsini, SB Lorence.
Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: Madhuri Mehta.