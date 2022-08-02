ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022, Match 4

Odisha Violet (ODV-W) will take on Odisha Yellow (ODY-W) in the fourth match of the Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022 at Driems Ground in Cuttack on Tuesday (August 1).

Both teams have made a promising start to their campaign in the Odisha Women’s T20 League. Odisha Violet defeated Odisha Red by 23 runs in their first match, courtesy of some outstanding bowling from their bowlers.

Odisha Yellow, on the other hand, got the better of Odisha Pink by five wickets in their first match of the competition.

ODV-W vs ODY-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ODV-W XI

Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Kavya Das, Sweet Beura, Radhika Sharma, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kuni Bhandra, Kalpana Nayak, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri

ODY-W XI

Sumitra Sahoo (wk), Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Jyoti Kumari, Suchitra Roy, Priyanka Priyadarshini (c), Sonali Hembram, Barsarani Singh, Banalata Mallick, Shantilata Prusty, Indrani Chatria

Match Details

ODV-W vs ODY-W, Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: August 02, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch will be difficult to negotiate for the batters. They will need to be careful about their shot selection on this track. The team winning the toss would probably want to chase at this venue.

Today’s ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T Ranjana is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She will be looking for a big knock here.

Batters

K Jena will be looking to lead the way with the bat for her side. Jena scored 39 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 216.67 in the last match.

All-rounders

S Dibyadarshini is a brilliant all-rounder who is comfortably among the best in the league. She scored 15 runs and also took two wickets at a stunning economy rate of 2.45 in the last match. She will be a great captaincy choice for your ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

P Priyadarshini is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy side. She picked up a wicket against Odisha Purple.

Bowlers

S Lorence will be expected to lead the bowling unit for Odisha Violet. She scalped three wickets at an economy rate of three runs per over in the previous match.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction team

S Dibyadarshini (ODV-W) – 98 points

S Lorence (ODV-W) – 89 points

K Jena (ODY-W) – 63 points

A Mishra (ODV-W) – 57 points

P Priyadarshini (ODY-W) – 54 points

Important stats for ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction team

S Dibyadarshini: 15 runs and two wickets

S Lorence: Three wickets

K Jena: 39 runs

A Mishra: 11 runs and one wicket

P Priyadarshini: One wicket

ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ranjana, K Jena, J Prasad, S Swain, S Dibyadarshini, A Mishra, P Priyadarshini, S Hembram, S Lorence, S Anita Singh, B Mallick

Captain: S Dibyadarshini, Vice-Captain: P Priyadarshini

ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ranjana, K Jena, J Prasad, S Swain, S Meher, S Dibyadarshini, A Mishra, P Priyadarshini, S Lorence, S Anita Singh, A Rani Sahoo

Captain: K Jena, Vice-Captain: S Lorence

