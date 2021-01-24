ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match - Jan 24, 2021

Match 5 of the Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League will see Odisha Violet taking on Odisha Yellow at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Violet have started their campaign with a victory, defeating Odisha Green in a rain-curtailed match. The side managed to defend 80 runs off 12 overs and emerged victorious.

In their previous encounter, they were bowled out for a mere 96 after opting to bat first. Surprisingly, the bowlers were at their best as they held Odisha Red to just 62 runs off 20 overs to win the game by a margin of 34 runs.

Meanwhile, Odisha Yellow kickstarted their league campaign yesterday against Odisha Green. The former side chose to bat first and posted a total of 111 runs on the board for their opponent. But it was chased with three wickets and four balls to spare.

Considering the form of both sides, Odisha Violet will go into this fixture as clear favorites. They are expected to continue their winning streak and make it to three wins in a row.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Violet

Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kavya Das, Rashmita Chinara and Aditi Singhdeo.

Odisha Yellow

Advertisement

Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sangeeta Khadia, Pooja Kumari, Barsarani Singh, Rajeshwari Jena, Sasmita Mahalik, Laxmipriya Naik, Kusum Tiria, Sujata Mallick, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Pranjal Singh, Ananya Mishra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Violet - Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura, Kuni Bhandra, Aditi Singhdeo, Kalpana Nayak, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Girl, Suryasnat Swain, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar

Odisha Yellow - Sasmita Malik, Sriya Chakra, Kusum Tiria, Sangita Khdia, Priyanka Priyadarshani, Barsarani Singh, Laxmipriya Naik, Rajeswaari Jena, Pranjal Singh, Pooja Kumari, Sujata Mallick

Match Details

Match: Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow

Date: 24th January 2021 at 3 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the pitch conditions which have looked batsmen friendly. There might be some turn on offer but shorter boundaries also mean disadvantage for the spinners.

Odisha Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODV -W vs ODY - W Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Aditi Singhdeo, Kusum Tiria, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Tarana Pradhan, Srutirekha Mohanta, Sujata Mallick, Priyanka Priyadarshani

Advertisement

Captain: Rasmita Chinara Vice-Captain: Kalpana Nayak

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Aditi Singhdeo, Barsarani Singh, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Tarana Pradhan, Srutirekha Mohanta, Sriya Chakra, Priyanka Priyadarshani

Captain: Tarana Pradhan Vice-Captain: Priyanka Priyadarshani