ODW vs CDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Delhi Premier League 2025, Match 20

The 20th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will see Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) squaring off against Central Delhi Knights (CDK). The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, August 12. Here's all you need to know about the ODW vs CDK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Outer Delhi Warriors have won one of their last five matches. Their last match against Central Delhi Knights was abandoned due to rain. Central Delhi Knights, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches of the season.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

ODW vs CDK Match Details

The 20th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will be played on August 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ODW vs CDK, 20th Match

Date and Time: 12th August 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a batting paradise where batters find it very easy to get the ball to boundaries. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than the spinners. The last match played here was between New Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions, where a total of 319 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

ODW vs CDK Form Guide

ODW - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

CDK - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

ODW vs CDK Probable Playing XI

ODW Playing XI

No injury updates

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Singh (wk), Siddhant Sharma (c), Keshav Dabas, Harsh Tyagi, Kamal Bairwa, Suyash Sharma

CDK Playing XI

No injury updates

Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon (wk), Jonty Sidhu (c), Aditya Bhandari, Yugal Saini, Jasvir Sehrawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Tejas Baroka, Simarjeet Singh, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana

ODW vs CDK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Joon

S Joon is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. He has smashed 91 runs in the last three matches. D Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for the nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Dhull

Y Dhull and P Arya are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. P Arya is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He has smashed 185 runs in the last three matches. S Sangwan is another good batter for the match.

All-rounders

H Tyagi

S Sharma and H Tyagi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Tyagi will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 52 runs and taken three wickets in the last four matches. S Sharma is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Grewal and S Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Singh is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken six wickets in the last three matches. T Baroka is another good bowler for today's match.

ODW vs CDK match captain and vice-captain choices

P Arya

P Arya is one of the most crucial picks from Outer Delhi Warriors as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 161 runs in the last four matches.

Y Dhull

Y Dhull is one of the best picks from the Central Delhi Knights squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 185 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ODW vs CDK, 20th Match

P Arya

S Sangwan

Y Dhull

S Joon

M Grewal

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Joon

Batters: P Arya, Y Dhull, S Sangwan, Y Saini

All-rounders: S Sharma, S Sharma, H Tyagi

Bowlers: S Singh, T Baroka, M Grewal

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Joon

Batters: P Arya, Y Dhull, S Sangwan

All-rounders: S Sharma, H Tyagi

Bowlers: S Singh, T Baroka, M Grewal, G Khurana, S Malik

