ODW vs EDR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Delhi Premier League 2025, Match 12

The 12th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will see the Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) squaring off against the East Delhi Riders (EDR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, August 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODW vs EDR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Outer Delhi Warriors have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to New Delhi Strikers by 19 runs. East Delhi Riders, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against New Delhi Tigers by seven wickets.
The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.
ODW vs EDR Match Details
The 12th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will be played on August 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ODW vs EDR, 12th Match
Date and Time: 8th August, 2025, 2:00 PM IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Pitch Report
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a batting paradise, as batters find it easy to get the ball to the boundaries. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played here was between Central Delhi Knights and South Delhi Superstarz, where a total of 162 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
ODW vs EDR Form Guide
ODW - Won 1 of their last 3 matches
EDR - Won 2 of their last 3 matches
ODW vs EDR Probable Playing XI
ODW Playing XI
No injury updates
Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Singh (wk), Siddhant Sharma (c), Keshav Dabas, Harsh Tyagi, Kamal Bairwa, Suyash Sharma
EDR Playing XI
No injury updates
Sujal Singh, Arpit Rana, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Mayank Rawat, Kavya Gupta, Rohan Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Ajay Ahlawat, Ashish Meena
ODW vs EDR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Rawat
A Rawat is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. He has smashed 144 runs in the last three matches. D Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
P Arya
S Sangwan and P Arya are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. P Arya is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He has smashed 50 runs in the last three matches. H Sharma is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
A Rana
M Rawat and A Rana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Rana will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. S Sharma is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
A Hooda
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hooda and S Sharma. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Hooda is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. A Chaudhary is another good bowler pick for today's match.
ODW vs EDR match captain and vice-captain choices
P Arya
P Arya is one of the most crucial picks from Outer Delhi Warriors, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 50 runs in the last three matches of the season.
A Rawat
A Rawat is one of the best picks from the East Delhi Riders squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 144 runs in the last three matches.
5 Must-Picks for ODW vs EDR, 12th Match
A Hooda
P Arya
S Sangwan
A Rawat
A Rana
Outer Delhi Warriors vs East Delhi Riders Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Outer Delhi Warriors vs East Delhi Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Rawat, D Singh
Batters: P Arya, H Sharma, S Sangwan
All-rounders: S Sharma, S Sharma, M Rawat, A Rana
Bowlers: S Sharma, A Hooda
Outer Delhi Warriors vs East Delhi Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Rawat, D Singh
Batters: P Arya, S Sangwan
All-rounders: S Sharma, S Sharma, M Rawat, A Rana, H Tyagi
Bowlers: S Sharma, A Hooda
