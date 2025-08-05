ODW vs NDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Delhi Premier League 2025, Match 9

The 9th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will feature Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) versus New Delhi Strikers (NDS) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, August 6. Before this exciting game, here's everything you need to know about the ODW vs NDS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top player picks, and the pitch report.

Outer Delhi Warriors have won one of their last two matches. They defeated Purani Dilli 6 by 82 runs in their most recent game. Meanwhile, New Delhi Strikers lost their last match of the season to Central Delhi Knights by eight wickets.

These two teams have never faced each other in a head-to-head match.

ODW vs NDS Match Details

The 9th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will be held on August 6 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. You can follow the live score and commentary of the game in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ODW vs NDS, 9th Match

Date and Time: 6th August 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a batting paradise where batters find it very easy to hit boundaries. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with fast bowlers taking more wickets than spinners. The last game played here was between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz, where a total of 374 runs were scored with nine wickets lost.

ODW vs NDS Form Guide

ODW - W L

NDS - L

ODW vs NDS Probable Playing XI

ODW Playing XI

No injury updates

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Singh (wk), Siddhant Sharma (c), Keshav Dabas, Harsh Tyagi, Kamal Bairwa, Suyash Sharma

NDS Playing XI

No injury updates

Harshit Rana (c), Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yajas Sharma, Arjun Rapria, Arnav Bugga, Yash Bhatia, Vikas Dixit, Pranav Rajuvanshi (wk), Kuldip Yadav, Siddhant Bansal

ODW vs NDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Singh

D Singh is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper choice for today's game. He is in excellent form and scoring heavily in nearly every domestic match. He has scored 61 runs in the last two games. P Rajvanshi is another strong wicket-keeper option for today.

Batters

S Ranjan

S Ranjan and P Arya are the top two picks for today's Dream11 team. S Ranjan is in excellent form, consistently scoring runs in domestic leagues. He scored 82 runs off just 60 balls in the last match. A Bugga is another strong batter for today's game.

All-rounders

Shivam Sharma

Siddhant Sharma and Shivam Sharma are the best all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Both players are essential for today's match. Shivam Sharma will bat in the middle order and bowl some overs today. H Tyagi is another good all-rounder for today's game.

Bowlers

A Hooda

The top bowlers selected for today's Dream11 team are A Hooda and H Rana. Both bowlers can take plenty of wickets at this venue. A Hooda is in excellent form and is likely to take many wickets in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets in the last two games. K Yadav is another strong bowler for today's match.

ODW vs NDS match captain and vice-captain choices

P Arya

P Arya is a key pick from Outer Delhi Warriors since the pitch is expected to favor both bowlers and batsmen. He will bat at the top of the order and is in excellent form. He scored 42 runs in the last two matches.

S Ranjan

S Ranjan is one of the top picks from the New Delhi Strikers squad. He is in excellent form and is likely to perform well again at this venue. He will bat in the top order and continues to be in great shape. He scored 82 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ODW vs NDS, 9th Match

A Hooda

P Arya

S Ranjan

A Bugga

D Singh

Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Strikers Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it's advised to form a team with that in mind. Choosing hard hitters or all-rounders as captain or vice-captain is the best way to earn the most points and win major leagues today match.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Singh

Batters: P Arya, S Ranjan, A Bugga, S Sangwan

All-rounders: S Sharma, S Sharma

Bowlers: S Sharma, K Yadav, H Rana, A Hooda

Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Singh

Batters: P Arya, S Ranjan, A Bugga, S Sangwan

All-rounders: S Sharma, S Sharma, H Tyagi

Bowlers: S Sharma, K Yadav, A Hooda

