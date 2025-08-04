ODW vs PD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Delhi Premier League 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will see Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) squaring off against Purani Dilli 6 (PD) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, August 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODW vs PD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Outer Delhi Warriors lost their first match to New Delhi Tigers by 40 runs. Purani Dilli 6, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament. They have a strong squad with quality batters, all-rounders, and bowlers.
The two teams have never faced each other in a head-to-head match.
ODW vs PD Match Details
The sixth match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will be played on August 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ODW vs PD, 6th Match
Date and Time: 5th August, 2025, 2:00 PM IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Pitch Report
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball to the boundaries. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played here was between Central Delhi Knights and New Delhi Tigers, where a total of 249 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
ODW vs PD Form Guide
ODW - L
PD - Will be playing their first match
ODW vs PD Probable Playing XI
ODW Playing XI
No injury updates
Siddhant Sharma (c), Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Shreshth Yadav, Keshav Dabas, Harsh Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Singh (wk), Suyash Sharma, Kamal Bairwa, Anshuman Hooda
PD Playing XI
No injury updates
Vansh Bedi (c & wk), Prince Mishra, Manjeet, Samarth Seth, Dhruv Chauhan, Yug Gupta, Aaryan Kapoor, Lalit Yadav, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar
ODW vs PD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
V Bedi
V Bedi is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. D Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
P Arya
S Sangwan and P Arya are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. P Arya is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He smashed 26 runs in just 15 balls in the last match. K Nagpal is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Shivam Sharma
Siddhant Sharma and Shivam Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Shivam Sharma will bat in the middle order and bowl some overs in today's match. H Tyagi is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
A Hooda
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hooda and Suyash Sharma. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Hooda is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He took 5 wickets in the last match. A Singh is another good bowler pick for today's match.
ODW vs PD match captain and vice-captain choices
P Arya
P Arya is one of the most crucial picks from Outer Delhi Warriors, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 26 runs in the last match against New Delhi Tigers.
A Hooda
A Hooda is another good pick from the Outer Delhi Warriors squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs in today's match. He took five wickets in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for ODW vs PD, 6th Match
A Hooda
P Arya
S Sangwan
S Yadav
V Bedi
Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batting, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: V Bedi
Batters: P Arya, S Yadav, K Nagpal, S Sangwan
All-rounders: S Sharma, S Sharma, H Tyagi
Bowlers: S Sharma, A Singh, A Hooda
Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: V Bedi, D Singh
Batters: P Arya, S Yadav, K Nagpal, S Sangwan
All-rounders: S Sharma, S Sharma, Y Gupta
Bowlers: A Singh, A Hooda
