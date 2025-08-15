ODW vs SDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Delhi Premier League 2025, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will see Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) squaring off against South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, August 15.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODW vs SDS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Outer Delhi Warriors have won one of their last six matches. They lost their last match to Central Delhi Knights by 12 runs. South Delhi Superstarz, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches of the season. They won their last match against New Delhi Tigers by 3 wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

ODW vs SDS Match Details

The 22nd match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will be played on August 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ODW vs SDS, 22nd Match

Date and Time: 15th August 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a batting paradise where batters find it very easy to get the ball to boundaries. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played here was between East Delhi Riders and Purani Dilli 6, where a total of 368 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

ODW vs SDS Form Guide

ODW - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

SDS - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

ODW vs SDS Probable Playing XI

ODW Playing XI

No injury updates

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Singh (wk), Siddhant Sharma (c), Keshav Dabas, Harsh Tyagi, Kamal Bairwa, Suyash Sharma

SDS Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarthak Ray, Kunwar Bidhuri, Ayush Badoni (c), Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Anmol Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Vision Panchal, Manish Sehrawat, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Abhishek Khandelwal, Himanshu Chauhan

ODW vs SDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Dahiya

T Dahiya is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. He has smashed 113 runs in the last four matches. D Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Arya

S Sangwan and P Arya are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. P Arya is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He has smashed 182 runs in the last five matches. A Sharma is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Badoni

S Sharma and A Badoni are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Badoni will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 78 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches. H Tyagi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Sharma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Malik and S Sharma. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Sharma is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 6 wickets in the last five matches. A Bharti is another good bowler for today's match.

ODW vs SDS match captain and vice-captain choices

P Arya

P Arya is one of the most crucial picks from Outer Delhi Warriors. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 182 runs in the last five matches.

A Badoni

A Badoni is one of the best picks from the South Delhi Superstarz squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 78 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ODW vs SDS, 22nd Match

P Arya

S Sangwan

A Badoni

S Sharma

T Dahiya

Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Dahiya

Batters: P Arya, A Sharma, S Sangwan

All-rounders: S Sharma, S Sharma, H Tyagi, K Dabas, A Khandelwal, A Badoni

Bowlers: S Sharma

Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Dahiya

Batters: P Arya, A Sharma, S Sangwan

All-rounders: S Sharma, S Sharma, H Tyagi, K Dabas, A Badoni

Bowlers: A Bharti, S Malik

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

