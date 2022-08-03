ODY-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women's T20 League, Match 6

Odisha Yellow Women (ODY-W) will take on Odisha Green Women (ODG-W) in the sixth match of the Odisha Women's T20 League at the Driems Ground in Cuttack on Wednesday, August 3.

Odisha Yellow Women have won one out of their two matches and are currently second in the points table. They lost to Odisha Violet Women by seven wickets in their last game. Odisha Green Women, on the other hand, lost their first match against Odisha Red Women by five wickets and are currently placed at the bottom of the standings.

ODY-W vs ODG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ODY-W XI

Priyanka Priyadarshini (C), Sarita Meher, Sumitra Sahoo (WK), Suchitra Roy, Barsarani Singh, Indrani Chhatria, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Bhabani Dhada, Banalata Mallick, Sonali Hembram, Kajal Jena.

ODG-W XI

Rasanara Parwin (C), Sujata Mallick, Adwiti Deo (WK), Sunita Murmu, Rasmita Chinhara, Sangeeta Khadia, Kalpana Nayak, Tanmayee Behera, G. M Alakananda, Suryasnata Swain, Bijaylaxmi Behera.

Match Details

ODY-W vs ODG-W, Odisha Women's T20 League, Match 6

Date and Time: 3rd August 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Driems Ground in Cuttack has generally supported the bowlers. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 90 runs.

Today’s ODY-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sumitra Sahoo: Sahoo hasn't performed as per the expectations in the Odisha Women's T20 League, scoring just 15 runs in two outings. Nonetheless, she is a quality wicketkeeper batter who could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sarita Meher: Meher has scored 66 runs, including her highest score of 53, in two matches. She could play a big knock on Wednesday.

Sangeeta Khadia: Khadia scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 66.67 in the last match against Odisha Red Women. She is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs today.

All-rounders

Priyanka Priyadarshini: Priyadarshini has been impressive with both the bat and ball in the last couple of matches, scoring 23 runs and picking up a wicket. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

G. M Alakananda: Alakananda scored 10 runs and also took a wicket at an economy rate of 6.75 in the last match. She could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Suryasnata Swain: Swain bowled pretty well in the last match against Odisha Red Women, scalping two wickets and conceding only 11 runs in her quota of four overs.

Indrani Chhatria: Although Chhatria has gone wicketless in the first two matches, she is a top-quality bowler who could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODY-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction team

Sarita Meher (ODY-W) - 87 points

Priyanka Priyadarshini (ODY-W) - 79 points

Bhabani Dhada (ODY-W) - 78 points

Kajal Jena (ODY-W) - 69 points

Barsarani Singh (ODY-W) - 68 points

Important Stats for ODY-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction team

Sarita Meher: 66 runs in 2 matches

Priyanka Priyadarshini: 23 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Bhabani Dhada: 2 wickets in 1 match

G. M Alakananda: 10 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

Sangeeta Khadia: 22 runs in 1 match

ODY-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Odisha Women's T20 League)

ODY-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction - Odisha Women’s T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rasmita Chinhara, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Sangeeta Khadia, Tanmayee Behera, Priyanka Priyadarshini, G. M Alakananda, Rasanara Parwin, Indrani Chhatria, Kalpana Nayak, Suryasnata Swain.

Captain: Rasanara Parwin. Vice-captain: Kajal Jena.

ODY-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction - Odisha Women’s T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumitra Sahoo, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Sangeeta Khadia, Priyanka Priyadarshini, G. M Alakananda, Sonali Hembram, Rasanara Parwin, Banalata Mallick, Indrani Chhatria, Kalpana Nayak.

Captain: Priyanka Priyadarshini. Vice-captain: Rasanara Parwin.

