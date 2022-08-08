ODY-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women's T20, Match 15

Odisha Yellow will take on Odisha Green (ODY-W vs ODG-W) in Match 15 of the Odisha Women's T20 on Monday, August 8. The DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack will host this contest.

Odisha Yellow have lost only two of their last six matches and are currently placed in third position. Odisha Green, on the other hand, have won only two of their last five matches, with one ending in a draw.

Odisha Green will try their best to win this match and generate some momentum, but Odisha Yellow are the better team and have form on their side. The latter outfit is expected to win this encounter.

ODY-W vs ODG-W Probable Playing XI

ODY-W Playing XI

Sumitra Sahoo (wk), Joyce Nayak, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Priyanka Priyadarshini (c), Sonali Hembram, Barsarani Singh, Bhabani Dhada, Banalata Mallick, Indrani Chatria.

ODG-W Playing XI

Rasmita Chinara (wk), Aditi Singhdeo, Sangita Khadia, Tanmayee Behera, Sunita Murmu, Rasnara Parwin (c), GM Alakananda, Kalpana Nayak, Suryasnat Swain, Bijaylaxmi Behera, Sujata Mallick.

Match Details

Match: ODY-W vs ODG-W, Odisha Women's T20, Match 15.

Date and Time: 8th August 2022, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch in Tangi, Cuttack, is an even surface. The pacers may get some movement early on in the innings, while the spinners will get plenty of assistance in the middle overs.

Overall, however, it's an excellent pitch for batters, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Fans can anticipate a high-scoring game.

ODY-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sahoo, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper option for your Dream11 side for today's match. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points with her solid work behind the stumps.

R Chinara is another good option for your Dream11 team.

Batters

S Meher and K Jena are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. S Khadia also represents a solid option. All three players will bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

R Parwin and B Singh are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they are top-order batters and are also likely to complete their quota of overs. GM Alakananda is another good option for you to consider.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this match are S Mallick and I Chatria. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and will likely bowl the death overs, where they could pick up more wickets.

K Nayak is another good option worth considering.

Top players to pick in ODY-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction team

GM Alakananda (ODG-W).

K Jena (ODY-W).

B Singh (ODY-W).

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Green - Important stats for Dream11 team

R Parwin - 27 runs and five wickets.

I Chatria - 57 runs and two wickets.

S Meher - 171 runs.

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Green Dream11 Prediction Today (Odisha Women's T20)

ODY-W vs ODG-W Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Sahoo, S Meher, K Jena, S Khadia, GM Alakananda, B Singh, B Dhada, R Parwin, I Chatria, S Mallick, K Nayak.

Captain: GM Alakananda | Vice Captain: K Jena.

ODY-W vs ODG-W Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Sahoo, S Meher, K Jena, S Khadia, GM Alakananda, B Singh, S Hembram, R Parwin, I Chatria, S Mallick, K Nayak.

Captain: K Jena | Vice Captain: GM Alakananda.

