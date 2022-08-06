ODY-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women's T20, Match 11

Odisha Yellow (ODY-W) will take on Odisha Purple (ODP-W) in the 11th match of the Odisha Women's T20 on Saturday (August 6) at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack.

Odisha Yellow have lost two of their last four matches against Odisha Red and Odisha Violet. They are currently placed in third position. Odisha Purple, on the other hand, are the weakest team in this year's Odisha Women's T20 tournament. They have lost all of their last four matches.

Odisha Purple will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Odisha Yellow are a relatively better team. Odisha Yellow are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ODY-W vs ODP-W Probable Playing XI

ODY-W Playing XI

Sumitra Sahoo (wk), Joyce Nayak, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Priyanka Priyadarshini (c), Sonali Hembram, Barsarani Singh, Bhabani Dhada, Banalata Mallick, Indrani Chatria

ODP-W Playing XI

Pragyan Mohanty (c & wk), Poonam Nayak, Suchismita Panda, Sarojini Giri, Sonalisha Sahu, Subra Niranjana Swain, Ankita Giri, Rajashree Swain, Swarnalata Nayak, Kuni Bhadra, Jahnavi

Match Details

ODY-W vs ODP-W, Odisha Women's T20, Match 11

Date and Time: August 06, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch in Tangi, Cuttack, is a level surface. On this pitch, the pacers might get some assistance with the new ball. The spinners will surely prevail in the middle overs.

It's an excellent pitch for batters overall. So, fans can anticipate a high-scoring game. The teams will like to bat first after winning the toss on this wicket.

ODY-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Mohanty, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

S Meher and K Jena are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. P Nayak is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Niranjana and B Singh are the best all-rounders to select for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Dhada is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Mallick and I Chatria. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Sarangi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ODY-W vs ODP-W Dream11 prediction team

S Niranjana (ODP-W)

K Jena (ODY-W)

B Singh (ODY-W)

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Purple - Important stats for Dream11 team

S Niranjana - 70 runs and four wickets

I Chatria - 37 runs and two wickets

S Meher - 113 runs

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Purple Dream11 Prediction Today (Odisha Women's T20)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Mohanty, K Jena, S Meher, P Nayak, S Niranjana, B Singh, B Dhada, S Hembram, B Mallick, J Sarangi, I Chatria

Captain: S Niranjana Vice Captain: B Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Mohanty, K Jena, S Meher, P Nayak, J Kumari, S Niranjana, B Singh, B Dhada, B Mallick, J Sarangi, I Chatria

Captain: S Niranjana Vice Captain: K Jena

