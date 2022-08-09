ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women's T20, Match 18

Odisha Yellow (ODY-W) will take on Odisha Red (ODR-W) in match 18 of the Odisha Women's T20 on Tuesday (August 9) at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack.

Odisha Yellow have lost three of their last seven matches and are currently placed second in the points table. Odisha Red, on the other hand, have performed exceedingly well in this year's competition. They have lost only one of their last six games. They are currently at the top of the points table.

Odisha Yellow will try their best to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Odisha Red are a relatively better team. Odisha Red are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ODY-W vs ODR-W Probable Playing XI

ODY-W Playing XI

Sumitra Sahoo (wk), Joyce Nayak, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Priyanka Priyadarshini (c), Sonali Hembram, Barsarani Singh, Bhabani Dhada, Banalata Mallick, Indrani Chatria.

ODR-W Playing XI

Monalisa Raut (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Puja Rani Das, Anjali Singh, Roshni Bagarty, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Puja Kumari-Yadav, Tarana Pradhan, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya.

Match Details

ODY-W vs ODR-W, Odisha Women's T20, Match 18

Date and Time: August 09, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch in Tangi, Cuttack, is a level surface. Teams prefer batting first on this wicket. On this pitch, the pacers might get some assistance with the new ball. The spinners will surely prevail in the middle overs. It's an excellent pitch for batters overall. So, fans can anticipate a high-scoring game.

ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sahoo, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. M Raut is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Meher and K Jena are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. M Mehta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

L Naik and B Singh are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Nayak is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Mallick and I Chatria. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Priyadarsini is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 prediction team

N Nayak (ODR-W)

K Jena (ODY-W)

B Singh (ODY-W)

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red - Important stats for Dream11 team

B Singh - Seven runs and five wickets

I Chatria - 68 runs and two wickets

S Meher - 181 runs

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red Dream11 Prediction Today (Odisha Women's T20)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Sahoo, S Meher, K Jena, M Mehta, A Singh, B Singh, L Naik, N Nayak, I Chatria, B Mallick, S Priyadarsini

Captain: K Jena Vice Captain: S Meher

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Sahoo, S Meher, K Jena, M Mehta, S Hembram, B Singh, L Naik, N Nayak, I Chatria, B Mallick, S Priyadarsini

Captain: S Meher Vice Captain: K Jena

Edited by Ankush Das