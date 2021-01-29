ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s MGM Odisha Women’s T20 Match – January 30th, 2021

Odisha Yellow Women will take on Odisha Red Women in the 17th match of the MGM Odisha Women’s T20.

Odisha Yellow are rooted to the bottom of the table and have had a dismal campaign so far. They have only four points to their name. Odisha Yellow were beaten by Odisha Violet in their last match.

Odisha Red have 16 points to their name and are third in the standings. They beat Odisha Violet in their previous game and would be confident heading into this clash.

Squads to choose from:

Odisha Yellow

Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria (wk), Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini (c), Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Ananya Mishra, Shantilata Prusty, Abhilipsa Pradhan.

Odisha Red

Akankshya Baral, Kajal Jena, Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Madhuri Meheta (c), Silpa Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Preeti Priyadarsini, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Swarnalata Nayak

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Yellow

Rajeswari Jena (wk), Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Sangita Khadia, Ananya Mishra, Shantilata Prusty, Sujata Mallick, Pranjal Singh, Priyanka Priyadarsini (c).

Odisha Red

Silpa Swain, Akanshya Baral (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Tanmayee Behera, Padmini Barik, Swarnalata Nayak, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Yellow Women vs Odisha Red Women, Match 17

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Date and Time: 30th January 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The KIIT Stadium has a balanced track and a score of 120-130 should be treated as par here. The pitch gets slower during the second innings and the bowlers are expected to come more into play then.

ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Silpa Swain, Sasmita Mahalik, Sangita Khadia, Madhuri Mehta, Laxmipriya Naik, Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sujata Mallick, Swarnalata Nayak

Captain: Madhuri Mehta, Vice-Captain: Tanmayee Behera

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Silpa Swain, Kusum Tiria, Sasmita Mahalik, Sangita Khadia, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sujata Mallick, SB Lorence

Captain: Kajal Jena, Vice-Captain: Rajashree Swain