ODY-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Odisha Women's T20, Match 13

Odisha Yellow (ODY-W) will take on Odisha Violet (ODV-W) in the 13th game of the Odisha Women's T20 on Sunday at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack.

Odisha Yellow have lost two of their last five games against Odisha Red, while Odisha Violet are third in the standings. Odisha Violet are among the strongest teams in this year's competition, winning three of their last four games.

Odisha Yellow will look to win this game, but Odisha Violet are a better team. and shoul emerge triumphant here.

ODY-W vs ODV-W Probable Playing XIs

ODY-W

Sumitra Sahoo (wk), Joyce Nayak, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Priyanka Priyadarshini (c), Sonali Hembram, Barsarani Singh, Bhabani Dhada, Banalata Mallick, Indrani Chatria.

ODV-W Playing XI

Suvalaxmi Rout (wk), Silpa Swain, Alipsa Biswal, Rani Tudu, Sushree Dibyadarshini (c), Ananya Mishra, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Sriya Chakra, Sushree Anita Singh, SB Lorence, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Match Details

Match: ODY-W vs ODV-W, Odisha Women's T20, Match 13.

Date and Time: August 7, 2022, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch in Tangi, Cuttack, is a sporting surface. The team winning the toss could look to bat first. Pacers may have an advantage early on before the spinners come into the fray. It's an excellent pitch for batters, so a high-scoring game could ensue.

ODY-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Rout, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. She bats in the top order and could also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings. S Sahoo is another good pick.

Batters

S Meher and K Jena are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. R Tudu is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

S Dibyadarshini and B Singh are the two best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Dhada is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for this game are S Lorence and I Chatria. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Anita is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in ODY-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction team

S Dibyadarshini (ODV-W)

K Jena (ODY-W)

B Singh (ODY-W).

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Violet - Key stats for Dream11 team

S Dibyadarshini - 103 runs and six wickets

I Chatria - 55 runs and two wickets

S Meher - 153 runs,

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women's T20)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Sahoo, S Meher, K Jena, R Tudu, S Dibyadarshini, B Singh, B Dhada, R Ekka, I Chatria, S Anita, S Lorence.

Captain: S Dibyadarshini. Vice Captain: B Singh.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Rout, S Meher, K Jena, A Biswal, S Dibyadarshini, B Singh, B Dhada, S Hembram, I Chatria, S Anita, S Lorence.

Captain: S Dibyadarshini. Vice Captain: K Jena.

