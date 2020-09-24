OEI v RCCL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cartaxo Match - Sept 24th, 2020

Royal CC Lisbon started this tournament as one of the favourites, but nothing has gone their way so far, and they are yet to open their account. On the other hand, Oeiras CC are having a decent tournament, winning two out of their four matches thus far.

In their last outing, Oeiras CC had a heartbreaking end to a thrilling encounter where Buccimazza and Hussain dragged the team out of danger and tied the match, only to lose it in the Golden Ball. On the other hand, Royal CC Lisbon lost their previous game to Alvalade CC by three wickets.

Squads to choose from

Oeiras CC

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

Royal CC Lisbon

Arpit Kumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Oeiras CC

K Gholiya, C Greenshields, J Balakrishna, R Narayan, K Patel, P Buccimazza, M Hussain, M Harris, S Ahmed, I Singh and N Prakash.

Royal CC Lisbon

Azher Andani, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Harpreet Singh, Imran Khan Jr, Absar Alam, Arslan Naseem, Munna Rahman, Rahul Bharadwaj, Binod Gyawali, Harjit Singh, Shivam Bhatia and Moshin Butt.

Match Details

Match: Royal CC Lisbon vs Oeiras CC

Date: 24th September, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

This track at Cartaxo Cricket Ground provides more assistance to the batters. While the pacers have found some success early in the innings, the overs from the spinners will be crucial. On the whole, this pitch is a batting paradise, and both teams will be looking to bat first. A total of around 100 should be defendable.

ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OEI v RCCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Gholiya, K Patel, C Greenshields, A Singh, P Buccimazza, R Narayan, P Singh, J Singh, MMF Hussain, S Ahmed and S Singh Jr.

Captain: C Greenshields Vice-Captain: P Buccimazza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Gholiya, C Greenshields, M Singh, K Patel, A Singh, P Buccimazza, P Singh, J Singh, MMF Hussain, S Ahmed and S Singh Jr.

Captain: C Greenshields Vice-Captain: P Singh