OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League, Group F - Match 6

The sixth game of Group F of the European Cricket League will see Oeiras (OEI) go up against Ariana AKIF (AKIF) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday (March 17). Ahead of the game here's all you need to know about the OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Oeiras have won one of their two games and are third in the Group F points table. They lost their last game against Istanbul KSK by five wickets. Ariana, meanwhile, have also one out of their two games and are fourth in Group F. They won their last game against Punjab Lions Nicosia by six wickets.

OEI vs AKIF Match Details

The sixth game of Group F of the European Cricket League will be played on March 17 at the Cartama Oval, Spain, at 4:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Game: OEI vs AKIF, European Cricket League, Group F - Match 6

Date and Time: March 17, 2023; 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

OEI vs AKIF Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 96.

OEI vs AKIF Form Guide (Last Match)

Oeiras: L

Ariana AKIF: W

OEI vs AKIF probable playing XIs for today’s match

OEI Injury/Team News

No major injury update

OEI Probable Playing XI

Miguel Machado, Nicholas Smit, Azher Andani, Miguel Stoman, Krut Patel, Keagan Da Silva, Conrad Greenshields, Francoise Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Diogo Martins, Alexander Macey

AKIF Injury/Team News

No major injury update

AKIF Probable Playing XI

Hardeep Virk, Debarchan Dash, Sambit Pattanaik, Khaled Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Rahatullah, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Sedik Sahak, Bilal Abdul, Ayubkhan Azizi

OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Miguel Machado (2 matches, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 226.09)

Miguel is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 52 runs in two games at a strike rate of 226.09.

Top Batter pick

Debarchan Dash (2 matches, 39 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 185.71 and Economy Rate: 10.50)

Dash is a genuine match-winner who will look to contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 39 runs in two games at a strike rate of 185.71, scalping two wickets as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Francoise Stoman (2 matches, 4 wickets and 15 runs, Economy Rate: 9.82 and Strike Rate: 93.75)

Stoman could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has scored 15 runs and picked up four wickets in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Sedik Sahak (2 matches, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 5.00)

Sedik can provide regular breakthroughs for Ariana with his lethal bowling. He has scalped one wicket in two games at an economy rate of 5.00.

OEI vs AKIF match captain and vice-captain choices

Debarchan Dash

Dash is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband, as he has been very impactful in the tournament. He has scored 39 runs and scalped two wickets in as many games.

Miguel Machado

Machado could prove to be the difference between the two teams. He has scored 52 runs in two games at an outstanding strike rate of 226.09.

Five Must-picks with players stats for OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Naser Baluch 47 runs and 3 wickets in 2 games

Francoise Stoman 15 runs and 4 wickets in 2 games

Miguel Machado 52 runs in 2 games

Debarchan Dash 2 wickets and 39 runs in 2 games

Nicholas Smit 18 runs and 2 wickets in 2 games

OEI vs AKIF Match Expert Tips

Naser Baluch could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been impressive with both bat and ball this season.

OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction Team, Group F - Match 6, Head-to-Head League

OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League

OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Miguel Machado, Conrad Greenshields

Batters: Nicholas Smit, Debarchan Dash, Azher Andani, Pawan Kumar

All-rounders: Naser Baluch, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan-II, Dheeraj Malhotra

Bowlers: Sedik Sahak

OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction Team, Group F - Match 6, Grand League

OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League

OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Miguel Machado, Conrad Greenshields

Batters: Nicholas Smit, Debarchan Dash, Pawan Kumar

All-rounders: Naser Baluch, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan-II, Dheeraj Malhotra, Mubeen Tariq

Bowlers: Sedik Sahak

Poll : 0 votes