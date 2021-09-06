OEI vs FRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Oeiras will be taking on Friendship CC in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo on 6th September at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal.

Oeiras have been around in the ECS-T10 Cartaxo for quite some time. In the previous season they finished in fourth place. Meanwhile, Friendship CC are newcomers to the contest and will face the veterans in their first match. They also have some quality players that can help them put up a good fight against their opponents.

OEI vs FRD Probable Playing 11 Today

Oeiras

Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Conrad Greenshields, Krut Patel, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Ranjit Narayan, Salman Ahmed, Michael Harris, Mohan M. F. Hussain, Silkesh Deuchande, Prince Maratha

Friendship CC

Md Omar Faruk (C), Imtiaz Rana, Abdus Samad, Rayhan Khan, Mizu Rahman (WK), Md Abdul Motin, Ashraful Rupu, Tahir Hossain, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, Sabbir Hussain.

Match Details

OEI vs FRD, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 6th September, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal

Pitch Report

According to recent data, the average score at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is 92 runs, suggesting that this match will be a decent scoring one. On this surface, the toss determines a lot. According to statistics from the past five matches, after winning the toss, 80% of teams chose to bowl first out of which 60% of teams have registered victories.

Therefore, the team which wins the toss would probably opt to bowl first.

Today’s OEI vs FRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Gholiya is the finest wicketkeeper option who plays for the Oeiras. He has performed well in the previous season where he scored a total of 170 runs.

Batsmen

Md Omar Faruk: Faruk is a right-handed batsman who can play in the top order of the Friendship CC. He will be vital for the team to get them off to a good start.

Conrad Greenshields: Conrad is an excellent opening batsman for the Oeiras and will be a great choice for batsmen. In seven matches last season, he scored 242 runs.

All-rounders

Paulo Buccimazza: Paulo, an Oeiras all-rounder, did not score as many runs as he would have wanted, but he made up for it by taking eight wickets the previous season. He's still an excellent choice for an all-rounder.

Imtiaz Rana: Imtiaz Rana, who plays for the Friendship CC, is a fantastic all-rounder. He has the ability to take wickets and score good runs as well. Rana is another good choice for the all-rounder section.

Bowlers

Shayadurr Rahman: Rahman is one of Oeira's top bowlers. He is the lead bowler for the team and they will be hoping he can come good in this game.

Abdus Samad: Abdus Samad plays for Friendship CC. He can be a wise choice for the bowling section given his ability to pick up wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs FRD Dream11 prediction team

Conrad Greenshields

Kuldeep Gholiya

Md Omar Faruk

Imtiaz Rana

Abdus Samad

Important stats for OEI vs FRD Dream11 prediction team

This is the first game for both the teams in the tournament.

OEI vs FRD Dream11 Prediction Today

OEI vs FRD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Gholiya, Md Omar Faruk, Jiteshkumar Balkrishna, Ranjit Narayan, Fakhrul Hussain, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohammad Abdul Motin, Prince Maratha, Abdus Samad, Rayhn Khan, Sikesh Deuchande

Captain: Fakhrul Hussain Vice-Captain: Md Omar Faruk

OEI vs FRD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Gholiya, Md Omar Faruk, Conrade Greenshields, Jiteshkumar Balkrishna, Mohammad Asad, Fakhrul Hussain, Paulo Buccimazza, Imtiaz Rana, Shayadurr Rahman, Taher Hossain, Abdus Samad

Captain: Conrade Greenshields Vice-Captain: Imtiaz Rana

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee