OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10 2021, Match 1

Oeiras will take on Gorkha 11 in Match 1 of the ECS Cartaxo T10 2021 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Cartaxo on Monday.

Oeiras and Gorkha 11 will be playing their first match of the tournament today. In the previous edition of the competition, Oeiras finished fourth and ended up losing the Bronze Final against Rossio CC. Gorkha 11, meanwhile, were playing under the name of Rossio CC last year when they edged past Oeiras in the Bronze Final.

OEI vs GOR Probable Playing 11 Today

OEI XI

Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (c), Ranjit Narayan, Conrad Greenshields, Fakhrul Hussain, Paulo Buccimazza, Prince Maratha, Krut Patel, Shayaddur Rahman, Michael Harris, Silkesh Deuchande

GOR XI

Arslan Naseem / Suman Ghimire (wk), Harjit Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Md Shofiqul Islam, Imran Khan, Shuvam Bhatia, Rinku Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Binod Gyawali, Amandeep Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c)

Match Details

OEI vs GOR, ECS Cartaxo T10 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 6th September, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. High scores will be common as batsmen will have the license to play the big shots without too much concern. The boundaries are short as well. A score of 100 is expected to be par at this venue.

Today’s OEI vs GOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Gholiya could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He had scored 170 runs in seven games last year.

Batters

C Greenshields has been in excellent form lately. He is reliable and can also play big shots with ease. Greenshields was the highest run-scorer in the last ECS Cartaxo competition. He had scored 242 runs in seven matches at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 193.6. He is a solid captaincy choice for your OEI vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

MS Islam is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly.

P Buccimazza had a good tournament with the ball last year. He had picked up eight wickets!

Bowlers

S Rahman will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

C Greenshields (OEI)

K Gholiya (OEI)

F Hussain (OEI)

MS Islam (GOR)

A Singh (GOR)

Important stats for OEI vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

C Greenshields: 242 runs and 3 wickets

K Gholiya: 170 runs

P Buccimazza: 8 wickets

OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction Today

OEI vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Gholiya, C Greenshields, J Balkrisna, A Singh, MS Islam, K Patel, F Hussain, P Buccimazza, U Karki, S Rahman, S Matta

Captain: C Greenshields, Vice-Captain: MS Islam

OEI vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Gholiya, C Greenshields, J Balkrisna, A Singh, MS Islam, F Hussain, P Buccimazza, U Karki, S Rahman, S Matta, R Bhardwaj

Captain: F Hussain, Vice-Captain: P Buccimazza

