OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, 1st Semi-final

Oeiras (OEI) will take on Gorkha 11 (GOR) in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Saturday.

Both teams have been in terrific form and had a win-loss record of 7-1 in the group stages. While Oeiras finished at the top of the points table in Group B, Gorkha 11 were second in Group A. Gorkha beat Friendship CC by 77 runs in the quarter-finals, while Oeiras recorded a thumping nine-wicket win over the Indian Royals in the last-eight stage.

OEI vs GOR Probable Playing 11 today

Oeiras: Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Parth Jounjat (wk), Krut Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Mubeen Tariq, Carlo Buccimazza, Alexander Macey

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan, Muhammad Adnan, Rahul Vishwakarma, Fakhrul Hussain, Roushan Singh (wk), Sripal Matta, Waleed Imran, Madhukar Thapa (c), Abdus Samad, Manjit Singh

Match Details

OEI vs GOR, 1st Semi-final, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022

Date & Time: April 9th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.

Today’s OEI vs GOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Suman Ghimire has been in good touch with the bat in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, having amassed 218 runs at a strike rate of 149.60. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Francoise Stoman has mustered 263 runs at an average of 43.83 and a strike rate of 160.36.

All-rounders

Conrad Greenshields is the leading run-getter in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 with 305 runs at a strike rate of 231.06. He also has nine wickets to his name.

Muhammad Adnan has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has struck 218 runs at a strike rate of 200.00 while also scalping 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.29.

Bowler

Mubeen Tariq has bowled 15 overs in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, returning with 12 scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Conrad Greenshields (OEI): 885 points

Muhammad Adnan (GOR): 782 points

Mubeen Tariq (OEI): 494 points

Md Siraj Nipo (OEI): 477 points

Madhukar Thapa (GOR): 460 points

Important stats for OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Conrad Greenshields: 305 runs & 9 wickets

Mubeen Tariq: 12 wickets

Muhammad Adnan: 218 runs & 13 wickets

Madhukar Thapa: 12 wickets

OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)

Dream11 Team for Oeiras vs Gorkha 11 - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suman Ghimire, Sripal Matta, Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Muhammad Adnan, Md Siraj Nipo, Conrad Greenshields, Abdus Samad, Madhukar Thapa, Carlo Buccimazza, Mubeen Tariq.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Muhammad Adnan.

Dream11 Team for Oeiras vs Gorkha 11 - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suman Ghimire, Sripal Matta, Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Muhammad Adnan, Fakhrul Hussain, Md Siraj Nipo, Conrad Greenshields, Madhukar Thapa, Carlo Buccimazza, Mubeen Tariq.

Captain: Muhammad Adnan. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields.

Edited by Samya Majumdar