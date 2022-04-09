OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, 1st Semi-final

Oeiras (OEI) will take on Gorkha 11 (GOR) in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Saturday.
Both teams have been in terrific form and had a win-loss record of 7-1 in the group stages. While Oeiras finished at the top of the points table in Group B, Gorkha 11 were second in Group A. Gorkha beat Friendship CC by 77 runs in the quarter-finals, while Oeiras recorded a thumping nine-wicket win over the Indian Royals in the last-eight stage.
OEI vs GOR Probable Playing 11 today
Oeiras: Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Parth Jounjat (wk), Krut Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Mubeen Tariq, Carlo Buccimazza, Alexander Macey
Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan, Muhammad Adnan, Rahul Vishwakarma, Fakhrul Hussain, Roushan Singh (wk), Sripal Matta, Waleed Imran, Madhukar Thapa (c), Abdus Samad, Manjit Singh
Match Details
OEI vs GOR, 1st Semi-final, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022
Date & Time: April 9th 2022, 1 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria
Pitch Report
The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.
Today’s OEI vs GOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Suman Ghimire has been in good touch with the bat in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, having amassed 218 runs at a strike rate of 149.60. He is also safe behind the stumps.
Batter
Francoise Stoman has mustered 263 runs at an average of 43.83 and a strike rate of 160.36.
All-rounders
Conrad Greenshields is the leading run-getter in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 with 305 runs at a strike rate of 231.06. He also has nine wickets to his name.
Muhammad Adnan has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has struck 218 runs at a strike rate of 200.00 while also scalping 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.29.
Bowler
Mubeen Tariq has bowled 15 overs in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, returning with 12 scalps.
Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Conrad Greenshields (OEI): 885 points
Muhammad Adnan (GOR): 782 points
Mubeen Tariq (OEI): 494 points
Md Siraj Nipo (OEI): 477 points
Madhukar Thapa (GOR): 460 points
Important stats for OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Conrad Greenshields: 305 runs & 9 wickets
Mubeen Tariq: 12 wickets
Muhammad Adnan: 218 runs & 13 wickets
Madhukar Thapa: 12 wickets
OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suman Ghimire, Sripal Matta, Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Muhammad Adnan, Md Siraj Nipo, Conrad Greenshields, Abdus Samad, Madhukar Thapa, Carlo Buccimazza, Mubeen Tariq.
Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Muhammad Adnan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suman Ghimire, Sripal Matta, Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Muhammad Adnan, Fakhrul Hussain, Md Siraj Nipo, Conrad Greenshields, Madhukar Thapa, Carlo Buccimazza, Mubeen Tariq.
Captain: Muhammad Adnan. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields.