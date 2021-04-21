OEI vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal - April 22, 2021

In the 32nd match of the ECS T10 Portugal tournament, Oeiras will take on Gorkha 11 at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Thursday.

Oeiras are currently in second spot on the points table with six wins and two defeats in the eight matches they have played so far. In their previous match, they defeated Miranda Dragons by 55 runs. Batting first, Oeiras posted 81/3 in 10 overs and in response, the Dragons could only post 26/4.

Meanwhile, Gorkha 11 are unstoppable in this tournament with eight wins and are currently atop the points table. They are brimming with confidence after defeating the Indian Royals by 12 runs in their previous contest. Batting first, Gorkha posted 86/4 in 10 overs and the Royals could only score 74/5 in their innings.

Gorkha are the clear favorites going into this contest.

Squads to choose from

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras

Salman Ahmed, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna(c), Paulo Buccimazza, John Foster(wk), Conrad Greenshields, Parth Joujant, Sunil Kumar, Krut Patel, Nishant Prakash, Shayaddur Rahman, Kapil Surendrakumar

Gorkha 11

Absar Alam, Azher Andani, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Ghimire(wk), Suman Kunwar, Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Md Siraj Nipo, Manjit Singh, Madhukar Thapa(c), Imran Khan

Match Details

Match: Oeiras vs Gorkha 11, Match 32

Date and Time: April 22, 2021, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch report

Only six out of 28 matches have resulted in victories for chasing teams. Batting has been difficult on this wicket, with 80-90 being the average first innings score. Bowlers will enjoy bowling on this wicket, especially in the powerplay overs, with there being lateral movement for pacers.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OEI vs GOR)

OEI vs GOR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suman Ghimire, Azher Andani, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Conrad Greenshields, Md Siraj Nipo, Krut Patel, Imran Khan, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sunil Kumar

Captain: Conrad Greenshields, Vice-captain: Krut Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Foster, Azher Andani, Paulo Buccimazza, Absar Alam, Conrad Greenshields, Md Siraj Nipo, Krut Patel, Madhukar Thapa, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sunil Kumar

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo, Vice-captain: Madhukar Thapa