OEI vs IR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Quarter-Final 4

Oeiras will take on the Indian Royals in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Friday.

With seven wins from eight matches, Oeiras finished on top of Group B standings. Meanwhile, Indian Royals just about made it to the playoffs after finishing fourth in Group A. They only won three of their eight matches.

OEI vs IR Probable Playing 11 Today

OEI XI

Parth Jounjat, Francoise Stoman, Brendan Badenhorst, Krut Patel, Miguel Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan- II, Diogo Martins, Carlo Buccimazza

IR XI

Amandeep Khokhar, Sukhwinder Singh (c), Jass Singh, Jay Singh, Devender Mehta, MD Shaikat, Lovejeet Singh, Jai Parkash, Ullah Ahammad, Rayhan Khan, KC Lakshman

Match Details

OEI vs IR, ECS Cartaxo T10, Quarter-Final 4

Date and Time: 8th April, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today’s OEI vs IR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khokhar is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat. He has scored 181 runs in eight innings at an average of 25.85. His strike rate is above 140.

Batters

F Stoman is a safe choice when it comes to batting in the top order. He has scored 221 runs so far and is expected to score a big knock here too.

All-rounders

C Greenshields is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 255 runs and has also picked up six wickets. He will be a wise captaincy pick for your CK vs OEI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Shaikat is a dependable bowling all-rounder for his side. He has scored 105 runs and has taken eight wickets so far.

Bowlers

M Tariq is an important player with the ball in hand. He has scalped 11 wickets thus far and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs IR Dream11 prediction team

C Greenshields (OEI) – 707 points

M Shaikat (IR) – 540 points

M Tariq (OEI) – 462 points

M Siraj Nipo (OEI) – 409 points

F Stoman (OEI) – 366 points

Important stats for OEI vs IR Dream11 prediction team

C Greenshields: 255 runs and 6 wickets

M Shaikat: 105 runs and 8 wickets

M Tariq: 11 wickets

F Stoman: 221 runs

A Khokhar: 181 runs

OEI vs IR Dream11 Prediction Today

OEI vs IR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khokhar, F Stoman, B Badenhorst, S Singh, J Singh, C Greenshields, M Shaikat, M Siraj Nipo, M Tariq, U Ahammad, C Buccimazza

Captain: C Greenshields, Vice-Captain: M Shaikat

OEI vs IR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khokhar, F Stoman, B Badenhorst, S Singh, C Greenshields, M Shaikat, M Siraj Nipo, M Tariq, U Ahammad, C Buccimazza, K Lakshman

Captain: F Stoman, Vice-Captain: M Tariq

Edited by Diptanil Roy