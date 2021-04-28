OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Bronze Final - Apr 28, 2021

Oeiras will lock horns with the Indian Royals in the bronze final of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Wednesday.

Oeiras ended the league stage in third spot with eight wins from 12 matches. They then endured a one-run loss in the first ECS T10 Portugal semi-final against Malo.

The Indian Royals, on the other hand, fell to a second-wicket defeat at the hands of Gorkha 11 in the second-final. In the league stage, they won just four of their 12 fixtures and finished fourth in the ECS T10 Portugal standings.

Squads to choose from

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Sunil Kumar, John Foster, Mohon M F Hussain, Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Shayaddur Rahman, Amandeep, Kumar Rohit, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar, Salman Ahmed, Nishant Prakash, Prince Maratha, Muhammed Adnan, Ranjit Narayan, Michael Harris, Silkesh Deuchande and Nishank Popat.

Indian Royals

Syed Ali Naqi, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Saad, Jatinder Singh, Manjeet Singh (WK), Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Yogesh Sharma, Sourabh Sandhu, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Faisal Riaz, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Abu Sufyan and Rajwinder Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oeiras

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Conrad Greenshields, Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Krut Patel, Paulo Buccimazza, Parth Joujant, Mohon M F Hussain, Amandeep, Shayaddur Rahman, Prince Maratha, Kapil Surendrakumar.

Indian Royals

Sukhwinder Singh (C), Amandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Manjeet Singh (WK), Muhammad Saad, Syed Ali Naqi, Jaswinder Kumar, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Jatinder Singh.

Match Details

Match: Oeiras vs Indian Royals, Bronze Final

Date and Time: 28th April 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has favored the bowlers more than the batsmen in the ECS T10 Portugal. Anything close to 100 should be a good first innings score at the venue. Both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OEI vs IR)

OEI vs IR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Gholiya, Paulo Buccimazza, Jasbinder Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Muhammad Saad, Mohon M F Hussain, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Muhammad Saad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Gholiya, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Jaswinder Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Muhammad Saad, Mohon M F Hussain, Ishwar Singh, Shayaddur Rahman.

Captain: Amandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Muhammad Saad.