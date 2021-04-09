OEI vs IR  Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 9th, 2021

Oeiras will face the Indian Royals in match seven of the ECS T10 Portugal T10 on Friday.

While Oeiras will head into the fixture on the back of a loss to Malmo CC, it will be the Indian Royals' first ECS T10 Portugal outing.

ECS Portugal: Squads to choose from:

Oeiras: Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Druvilkumar Mistri, Druvkumar Mistri, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ranjit Narayan, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha

Indian Royals: Rohit Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Abu Sufyan, Harmolak Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Jasbinder Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz

Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras: Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Michael Harris, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar

Indian Royals: Harmolak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Jasbinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz, Rohit Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Syed Ali Naqi, Rajwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh

Match Details

Match: Oeiras vs Indian Royals

Date & Time: 9th April April 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The ECS T10 Portugal has seen sporting pitches being rolled out. Despite the batsmen scoring freely, the bowlers have been in the games too. The average first innings score at the venue is around 85.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OEI vs IR)

OEI vs IR Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion#1:

Harmolak Singh, Manjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Jiteshkumar Balakrisna, Md Fakrul Hussain, Paulo Buccimazza, Krut Patel, Parth Joujant, Sunil Kumar, Ishwar Singh

Captain: Paulo Buccimazza. Vice-captain: Jiteshkumar Balakrisna

Fantasy Suggestion#2:

Harmolak Singh, Manjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Amandeep, Kumar Rohit, Md Fakrul Hussain, Paulo Buccimazza, Conrad Greenshields, Parth Joujant, Sunil Kumar, Ishwar Singh

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Kumar Rohit