OEI vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 9th, 2021

Oeiras will take on Malo in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Portugal on Friday.

While it will be Oeiras' first outing in the ECS T10 Portugal, Malo have already played two games. Oeiras, who ended last season with successive defeats, will be hopeful about starting the current campaign with a victory.

Malo, on the other hand, beat Gorkha 11 in their first ECS T10 Portugal game. However, Gorkha 11 defeated them in the second encounter and Malo will be keen to return to winning ways.

Squads to choose from:

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster

Malo

Mian Mehmood (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Tahir Mahmood, Khurram Shahzad, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Mohammad Sajid Izaz (WK), Shan Aziz (WK), Jayesh Popat (WK), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir and Raj Popat.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oeiras

K Gholiya, J Foster, M Adnan, J Balkrisna, K Rohit, M Hussain, P Buccimazza, R Narayan, S Ahmed, S Kumar and M Harris

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Sulaman, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Amir Zaib, Syed Ali

Match Details

Match: Oeiras vs Malo, Match 6

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Date and Time: 9th April, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo favors the batsmen, with high scores being common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 86.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OEI vs MAL)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Popat, K Gholiya, A Zaib, M Shahid, M Adnan, Z Ali, N Shahzad, M F Hussain, M Sulaman, M Harris, S Maisam

Captain: M F Hussain. Vice-captain: M Shahid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Popat, K Gholiya, A Zaib, M Shahid, M Adnan, Z Ali, N Shahzad, M F Hussain, S Ahmed, M Harris, S Maisam

Captain: A Zaib. Vice-captain: N Shahzad