OEI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo, Match 17

Oeiras CC will lock horns with Malo CC Vilamoura in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Friday.

Oeiras CC are currently sitting in fifth spot in the points table with two wins from four ECS T10 Cartaxo matches. They defeated the Fighters CC by 37 runs in their previous outing. Malo CC, on the other hand, defeated the Coimbra Knights by five wickets in their last match. They are currently third in the ECS T10 Cartaxo points table, having won two out of their four fixtures.

OEI vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

OEI XI

Kuldeep Gholiya, Jai Mandhan, Conrad Greenshields, Parth Jounjat (WK), Ranjit Narayan, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Paulo Buccimazza, Krut Patel, Kumar Rohit, Sunil Kumar, Shayaddur Rahman.

MAL XI

Mian Shahid (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Aamer Ikram, Junaid Ali, Jayesh Popat (WK), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Muhammad Adnan Gondal.

Match Details

OEI vs MAL, Match 17, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 10th September 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground generally favors batters and is expected to do the same on Friday. Bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Today’s OEI vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Gholiya: Kuldeep is the perfect pick for our fantasy team from the wicket-keeper section. He has scored 52 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 152.94 for Oeiras CC.

Batsmen

Amir Zaib: Amir has scored 118 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 251.06 while also picking up six wickets in four outings. He is also the leading run-scorer for Malo CC Vilamoura in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

Mian Shahid: Mian has been another reliable player for Malo CC. He can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice for today's game. He has scored 112 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

Conrad Greenshields: Conrad has been one of the most complete all-rounders in the ECS T10 Cartaxo. He has scored 157 runs while also taking three wickets in four matches.

Ranjit Narayan: Ranjit is another amazing and reliable player from Oeiras CC. He has scored 53 runs and picked up five wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Najam Shahzad: Najam has managed to scalp three wickets while amassing 61 runs in four outings for Malo CC. He is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Jai Mandhan: Jai has been the best bowler for Oeiras CC. He has picked up four wickets while also scoring 18 runs in four ECS T10 Cartaxo matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib (MAL) - 433 points

Conrad Greenshields (OEI) - 360 points

Ranjit Narayan (OEI) - 269 points

Mian Shahid (MAL) - 196 points

Jai Mandhan (OEI) - 188 points

Important Stats for OEI vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib: 118 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR- 251.06 and ER - 9.75

Conrad Greenshields: 157 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 241.53 and ER - 9.87

Ranjit Narayan: 53 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 189.28 and ER - 10.57

Mian Shahid: 112 runs in 4 matches; SR - 172.30

Jai Mandhan: 18 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 105.88 and ER - 6.87

OEI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

OEI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Gholiya, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Amir Zaib, Mian Shahid, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Assad Mehmood, Najam Shahzad, Jai Mandhan.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Miam Shahid.

OEI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Gholiya, Amir Zaib, Mian Shahid, Zulfiqar Shah, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Jai Mandhan.

Captain: Amir Zaib. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields.

