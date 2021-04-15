OEI vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 15, 2021

Oeiras will be up against the Miranda Dragons in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Thursday.

Oeiras have had a tremendous ECS T10 Portugal campaign so far, winning four of their six matches and occupying second spot in the standings. They will head into the fixture on the back of a nine-wicket win over Coimbra Knights.

Miranda Dragons, on the other hand, are having a disastrous ECS T10 Portugal season. They have won just one of their four matches and are currently fifth in the points table. They won their last match against the Coimbra Knights by 25 runs.

Oeiras will start as clear favorites against the Miranda Dragons.

Squads to choose from

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, John Foster (WK), Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat.

Miranda Dragons

Steven Waddell, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Krishan Kumar, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Md Omar Faruk, Ibrahim Mohammad (C), Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohsin, Rob Lewes (WK), Lucas Hennessey, Tom Allan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oeiras

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Salman Ahmed, Paulo Buccimazza, John Foster (WK), Conrad Greenshields, Parth Joujant, Sunil Kumar, Krut Patel, Nishant Prakash, Shayaddur Rahman, Kapil Surendrakumar.

Miranda Dragons

Ibrahim Mohammad (C), Md Omar Faruk, Rob Lewes (WK), Krishan Kumar, Abdul Mohsin, Syed Asif Rab, Greg Bullock, Paul Stubbs, Steven Waddell, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Mohammad Hasan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Oeiras vs Miranda Dragons, Match 19

Date & Time: 15th April 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has favored the bowlers more than the batsmen, with the wicket tending to get slower as the match progresses. Teams winning the toss would want to bat first at the venue.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OEI vs MD)

OEI vs MD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Foster, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Syed Asif Rab, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Abdul Mohsin, Krishan Kumar, Salman Ahmed, Ibrahim Mohammad, Sunil Kumar.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Krut Patel.

