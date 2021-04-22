OEI vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 22, 2021 

Oeiras will face the Oporto Cricket Club in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Thursday.

Oeiras have won six out of their 10 matches and are currently second in the ECS T10 Portugal points table. They will head into today's fixture on the back of two losses against Gorkha 11. Oeiras will be eager to beat the Oporto Cricket Club and seal their place in the semi-finals.

The Oporto Cricket Club, on the other hand, are fifth in the ECS T10 Portugal standings, having won just three out of their eight fixtures. They lost to the Coimbra Knights by 16 runs in their last match. Today's fixture is a must-win game for the Oporto Cricket Club if they want to qualify for the semi-finals.

Squads to choose from

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Sunil Kumar, John Foster, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar, Mohon M F Hussain, Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Salman Ahmed, Nishant Prakash, Shayaddur Rahman, Amandeep, Kumar Rohit, Muhammed Adnan, Ranjit Narayan, Michael Harris, Silkesh Deuchande, Prince Maratha and Nishank Popat.

Oporto Cricket Club

Kanaka Sabhapathy (WK), Junaid Khan, Raghu Raman, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Nigel Jordan, John Zinkus (C), James Graham, Neil Charles, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Muhammad Ali Awan, Syed Rashid, Suraj Peshawaria, Kuppuswamy Niranjankumar, Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Jack Cunningham, Jonathan Cooles, Patrick Butcher, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Sanath Gunawardena, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon and Abhishek Rajesh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oeiras

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Conrad Greenshields, Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Amandeep, Paulo Buccimazza, John Foster, Mohon M F Hussain, Sunil Kumar, Krut Patel, Shayaddur Rahman, Kumar Rohit.

Oporto Cricket Club

John Zinkus (C), Kanaka Sabhapathy (WK), Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Suraj Peshawaria, Raghu Raman, Thomas Rogerson, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Euan Mackay.

Match Details

Match: Oeiras vs Oporto Cricket Club, Match 33

Date & Time: 22nd April 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has greatly favored the bowlers in the ECS T10 Portugal. The wicket tends to become slightly easier to bat on as the match progresses and both teams will look to field first upon winning the toss. The average first innings score at the venue is 83 runs.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OEI vs OCC)

OEI vs OCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kanaka Sabhapathy, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, John Zinkus, Raghu Raman, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Junaid Khan, Sunil Kumar, Neil Charles, Shayaddur Rahman.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Raghu Raman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Foster, Paulo Buccimazza, John Zinkus, Raghu Raman, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Anthony Chambers, Suraj Peshawaria, Sunil Kumar, Neil Charles, Shayaddur Rahman.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Krut Patel