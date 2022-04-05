OEI vs WLP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, Matches 31 & 32

Oeiras (OEI) will take on the Wild Panthers (WLP) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Tuesday.

Oeiras have had a great start to their ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 campaign, winning their first two matches. They are currently atop the Group B standings. The Wild Panthers, on the other hand, are second in the points table with two wins and as many losses.

OEI vs WLP Probable Playing 11 today

Oeiras: Krut Patel, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Brendan Badenhorst, Parth Jounjat (wk), Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Alexander Macey, Lucas Mount

Wild Panthers: Azhar Andani (c), Arslan Naseem, Dikshit Patel, Dharm Patel, Dhaval Patel, Manjeet Singh (wk), Parth Patel, Krishna Neupane, Akhil Varghese, Mitul Patel

Match Details

OEI vs WLP, Matches 31 and 32, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022

Date & Time: April 5th 2022, 5 & 7 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.

Today’s OEI vs WLP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Parth Jounjat has mustered 31 runs at a strike rate of 221.42 in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 so far.

Batters

Azhar Andani has been in top form with the bat, scoring 133 runs at a strike rate of 277.08.

All-rounders

Dikshit Patel has bowled well, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.37. He has also chipped in with 59 runs.

Conrad Greenshields has made a big impact with both the bat and ball. He has picked up two wickets and accumulated 100 runs at a strike rate of 243.90.

Bowler

Despite being expensive, Parth Patel has taken five wickets in four ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Team

Dikshit Patel (WLP): 295 points

Azhar Andani (WLP): 244 points

Conrad Greenshields (OEI): 234 points

Arslan Naseem (WLP): 196 points

Francoise Stoman (OEI): 85 points

Important stats for OEI vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Team

Conrad Greenshields: 100 runs & 2 wickets

Francoise Stoman: 59 runs

Dikshit Patel: 59 runs & 5 wickets

Azhar Andani: 133 runs

OEI vs WLP Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)

Dream11 Team for Oeiras vs Wild Panthers - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parth Jounjat, Md Siraj Nipo, Arslan Naseem, Azhar Andani, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Dikshit Patel, Akhil Varghese, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Junaid Khan.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Dikshit Patel.

Dream11 Team for Oeiras vs Wild Panthers - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parth Jounjat, Md Siraj Nipo, Arslan Naseem, Azhar Andani, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Dikshit Patel, Akhil Varghese, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Mubeen Tariq.

Captain: Azhar Andani. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields.

