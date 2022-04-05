OEI vs WLP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, Matches 31 & 32

Oeiras (OEI) will take on the Wild Panthers (WLP) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Tuesday.
Oeiras have had a great start to their ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 campaign, winning their first two matches. They are currently atop the Group B standings. The Wild Panthers, on the other hand, are second in the points table with two wins and as many losses.
OEI vs WLP Probable Playing 11 today
Oeiras: Krut Patel, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Brendan Badenhorst, Parth Jounjat (wk), Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Alexander Macey, Lucas Mount
Wild Panthers: Azhar Andani (c), Arslan Naseem, Dikshit Patel, Dharm Patel, Dhaval Patel, Manjeet Singh (wk), Parth Patel, Krishna Neupane, Akhil Varghese, Mitul Patel
Match Details
OEI vs WLP, Matches 31 and 32, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022
Date & Time: April 5th 2022, 5 & 7 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria
Pitch Report
The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.
Today’s OEI vs WLP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Parth Jounjat has mustered 31 runs at a strike rate of 221.42 in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 so far.
Batters
Azhar Andani has been in top form with the bat, scoring 133 runs at a strike rate of 277.08.
All-rounders
Dikshit Patel has bowled well, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.37. He has also chipped in with 59 runs.
Conrad Greenshields has made a big impact with both the bat and ball. He has picked up two wickets and accumulated 100 runs at a strike rate of 243.90.
Bowler
Despite being expensive, Parth Patel has taken five wickets in four ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 games so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Team
Dikshit Patel (WLP): 295 points
Azhar Andani (WLP): 244 points
Conrad Greenshields (OEI): 234 points
Arslan Naseem (WLP): 196 points
Francoise Stoman (OEI): 85 points
Important stats for OEI vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Team
Conrad Greenshields: 100 runs & 2 wickets
Francoise Stoman: 59 runs
Dikshit Patel: 59 runs & 5 wickets
Azhar Andani: 133 runs
OEI vs WLP Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parth Jounjat, Md Siraj Nipo, Arslan Naseem, Azhar Andani, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Dikshit Patel, Akhil Varghese, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Junaid Khan.
Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Dikshit Patel.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parth Jounjat, Md Siraj Nipo, Arslan Naseem, Azhar Andani, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Dikshit Patel, Akhil Varghese, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Mubeen Tariq.
Captain: Azhar Andani. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields.