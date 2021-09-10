OEI vs WLP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Oeiras will be taking on the Wild Panthers in the 18th match of the ECS-T10 Cartaxo on 10th September at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal.

Oeiras got their second victory of the tournament by 37 runs against the Fighters CC. Currently, they’re placed in 5th position and will be aiming to win this match.

Meanwhile, after three consecutive wins, the Panthers suffered a defeat at the hands of the Knights by 13 runs in their previous match. The team is placed in second position in the ECS points table and will be striving to make a comeback in this contest.

OEI vs WLP Probable Playing 11 Today

Oeiras

Kuldeep Gholiya, Jai Mandhan, Conrad Greenshields, Parth Jounjant (WK), Krut Patel, Ranjit Narayan, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Kumar Rohit, Shayaddur Rahman, Sunil Kumar

Wild Panthers

Azhar Andani, Waqar Nasir, Dikshit Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Hardik Patel, Kishan Suthar (WK), Dhaval Patel, Dharm Patel, Akshar Patel (C), Mitul Patel, Parth Patel.

Match Details

OEI vs WLP, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 10th September, 04:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal

Pitch Report

The Pitch Cartaxo Cricket Ground is likely to give us another high-scoring encounter with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. The spinners should get some turn in the middle overs which should keep the batsmen in check. Thus wickets in hand are going to be key, with 120 being par on this surface.

Today’s OEI vs WLP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Parth Jounjat: Parth is the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicket-keeper section. He recently played a brilliant half-century knock against the Knights and will be hoping to do the same in this match.

Batsmen

Azher Adnani: Azher is an incredible batsman for the Panthers and is in good form. Has scored 159 runs with an average of 53 while taking five wickets. At present he’s in second position in the most runs leaderboard of ECS T10.

Jitesh Balkrishna: Jitesh hasn't done much with the bat yet but has the ability to score all round the park.

All-rounders

Conrad Greenshields: Conrad is another standout performer from the Oeiras who is capable of dominating with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 157 runs and is now just behind Azher on the top-scorers list.

Dikhshit Patel: Dikhsit is an admirable player who can be a threat to the opponent with his bowling variations. He has also scored plenty of runs for the team.

Bowlers

Mitul Patel: Mitul has been a key bowler for the Panthers. He has picked up a total of five wickets in this contest.

Jai Mandhan: Jai is a fantastic bowler who has the potential to bowl in the death overs. He has taken four wickets and has also scored some handy runs for his team.

Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs WLP Dream11 prediction team

Azher Adnani: 4 matches, 439 points

Conrad Greenshields: 4 matches, 360 points

Dikshit Patel: 4 Matches, 231 points

Ranjit Narayan: 4 matches, 269 points

Jai Mandan: 4 matches, 188 points

Important stats for OEI vs WLP Dream11 prediction team

Azher Adnani: 4 matches, 159 runs and 5 wickets

Conrad Greenshields: 4 matches, 157 runs and 3 wickets

Jai Mandan: 4 matches, 4 wickets

Mitul Patel: 4 Matches, 5 wickets

Ranjit Narayan: 4 matches, 5 wickets

OEI vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Today

OEI vs WLP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parth Jounjat, Jitesh Balkrishna, Azher Adnani, Waqar Nasir, Ranjit Narayan, Conrad Greenshields, Md Siraj Nippo, Dikshit Patel, Jai Mandhan, Parth Patel, Mitul Patel

Captain: Azher Adnani Vice-Captain: Ranjit Narayan

OEI vs WLP Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parth Jounjat, Kuldeep Gholiya, Paulo Buccimazza, Azher Adnani, Waqar Nasir, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Dikshit Patel, Jai Mandhan, Hardik Patel, Mitul Patel

Captain: Conrad Greenshields Vice-Captain: Azher Adnani

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee