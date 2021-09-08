OEI vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Match 12

Oeiras (OEI) will lock horns with Fighters CC (FIG) in match number 12 of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Oeiras haven't had the best of starts to their ECS T10 Cartaxo campaign, losing their first two games by big margins. Meanwhile, Fighters CC were impressive on their first day on the ECS circuit. They lost their debut game in a last-ball thriller before recording their first win at the expense of the Coimbra Knights.

OEI vs FIG Probable Playing 11 today

Oeiras: Kuldeep Gholiya, Kumar Rohit, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (c), Parth Jounjat (wk), Paulo Buccimazza, Krut Patel, Shayaddur Rahman, Jai Mandhan, Michael Harris

Fighters CC: Zohaib Rana Sarwar, Balwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Deepu Mansurpuria, Gagandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Gurlal Singh Dhillon (wk), Varinder Virk, Varinder Virk, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh

Match Details

Match: OEI vs FIG, Match 12, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: September 8th 2021, 8 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on. The average first-innings score at the venue after the first eight ECS T10 Cartaxo games is 98 runs. Teams batting first and second have won an equal number of matches on this ground so far.

Today’s OEI vs FIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gurlal Singh Dhillon: The FIG stumper has the ability to hit boundaries frequently and score some vital runs in the process.

Batsmen

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna – Balkrisna is one of OEI's premier batters who could play a big knock on Wednesday. He has mustered 37 runs while striking at 127.58 in the ECS T10 Cartaxo so far.

Gagandeep Singh - Gagandeep Singh has shown that he is capable of scoring some quick-fire runs. He has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 in the tournament.

All-rounders

Ranjit Narayan – The off-spinning all-rounder has amassed 51 runs while also picking up four wickets in two games.

Mandeep Singh Malla – The FIG skipper can chip in effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 21 runs and taken two wickets in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

Bowlers

Zohaib Rana Sarwar – Sarwar has been in top form with the ball, picking up three wickets so far.

Jai Mandhan – The 37-year-old fast bowler has the knack of picking up wickets consistently and can be backed to come good on Wednesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Ranjit Narayan (OEI): 216 points

Gagandeep Singh (FIG): 124 points

Conrad Greenshields (OEI): 114 points

Zohaib Rana Sarwar (FIG): 111 points

Mandeep Singh Malla (FIG): 105 points

Important stats for OEI vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Ranjit Narayan: 51 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 196.15 & ER – 9.75

Conrad Greenshields: 28 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 233.33 & ER – 10.50

Gagandeep Singh: 55 runs; SR – 183.33

Zohaib Rana Sarwar: 3 wickets; ER - 10

OEI vs FIG Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

Dream11 Team for Oeiras vs Fighters CC - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurlal Singh Dhillon, Paulo Buccimazza, Gagandeep Singh, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Balwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh Malla, Zohaib Rana Sarwar, Shayaddur Rahman, Jai Mandhan

Captain: Ranjit Narayan. Vice-captain: Mandeep Singh Malla

Dream11 Team for Oeiras vs Fighters CC - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Gholiya, Gagandeep Singh, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ravi Ravi, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Mandeep Singh Malla, Zohaib Rana Sarwar, Jai Mandhan, Ravinder Singh

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Zohaib Rana Sarwar

