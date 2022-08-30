OEX vs MECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Belgium T10 2022 Match 7 & 8

Ostend Exiles (OEX) will take on Mechelen Eagles (MECC) in the seventh and eighth games of the ECS Belgium T10 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the Dream11 OEX vs MECC Dream11 Prediction and today's Playing 11s for matches 7 and 8.

Mechelen Eagles won back-to-back matches against 12 Stars CC by six wickets to kick off their season with a bang. They have been well served by the likes of Ikramullah Naseer and Khurram Cheema. They will look to maintain their good form against the Ostend Exiles.

Ostend Exiles, on the other hand, started the season well, defeating Antwerp by 55 runs before losing by 25 runs in the second game. With a win here, they will look to get back on track.

OEX vs MECC Match Details for ECS Belgium T10

The seventh and eighth games of the ECS Belgium T10 2022 between Ostend Exiles and the Mechelen Eagles will be played on August 30, 2022, at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The games are set to take place at 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm IST, respectively. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Game 7 and Game 8.

Match: OEX vs MECC

Date & Time: August 30, 2022, 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

OEX vs MECC, Pitch Report

The batters will be eager to take advantage of the shorter square boundaries. The pacers will benefit from the pitch as well, and the ball should swing around a bit early on. Overall, the pitch is favorable for batters as the ball comes off the bat nicely.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 5

Matches Won by team bowling first: 0

Average 1st innings score: 123

Average 2nd innings score: 102

OEX vs MECC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Ostend Exiles: LW

Mechelen Eagles: WW

OEX vs MECC Probable Playing XIs for ECS Belgium T10

Ostend Exiles Team News

No major injury news.

Ostend Exiles Probable Playing XI

Faisal Mehmood (c), Sohail Kalim, Raja Waqas Ali, Manpreet Sandhu, Sultan Diwan Ali (wk), Syed Shah, Fawad Shinwari, Amin Malikzai, Shahzad Aslam, Jabran Khan, Wasiullah Aryan.

Mechelen Eagles Team News

No major injury news.

Mechelen Eagles Probable Playing XI

Khurram Cheema, Shinwari Mujeeb, Ikramullah Naseer, Miakhel Yar (c), Khogyani Shakerulah, Tejinder Saran (wk), Hedayatullah Sherzad, Malikzai Amanullah, Pankaj Verma, Tejpal Singh, Abdulrahimzai Idreas.

OEX vs MECC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tejinder Saran (50 runs in two matches, Average: 25.00)

Tejinder has scored 50 runs at a strike rate of 454.54 in two games. He can also help you fetch some valuable points with his exploits behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Khurram Cheema (62 runs in two matches, Average: 31.00)

Khurram scored 52 runs off 26 balls in the previous game against 12 Stars CC at the same venue. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game due to his familiarity with the venue and ability.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ikramullah Naser (44 runs & five wickets in two matches)

Naser was outstanding with both bat and ball in both of MECC's games. He scored 44 runs and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 9.50 in two games, making him an excellent fantasy pick in this game. He's worth a fantasy pick because of his all-round skill set.

Top Bowler Pick

Syed Shah (Three wickets in two matches, Average: 12.66)

Syed Shah performed well with the ball in both previous games, taking three wickets and scoring some valuable runs in the lower order for his side. This makes him a must-have for your OEX vs MECC Dream11 fantasy team.

OEX vs MECC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sohail Kalim

Sohail is expected to lead his team's spin attack and has a good line and length and accuracy. He has taken three wickets at an average of 12.00 and scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 265.22. That makes him a great pick for the captain of your OEX vs MECC fantasy team.

Raja Waqas Ali

Raja is well-known for his big-hitting ability and is also a terrific right-arm medium-fast bowler. He has scored 40 runs at an average of 2o.00 and picked up two wickets in as many games. He should be a must-have in your OEX vs MECC Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OEX vs MECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Manpreet Sandhu Three wickets in two games Sohail Kalim Three wickets in two games Pankaj Verma Two wickets in one game Amin Malikzai Two wickets in two games Fawad Shinwari 32 runs in two games

OEX vs MECC match expert tips 7 & 8 match

Khurram Cheema is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament and one of the format's most experienced batters. He has scored 62 runs at an excellent average of 31.00 in two games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

OEX vs MECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 7 & 8 match, Head To Head League

OEX vs MECC Head to Head Team.

Wicketkeeper: Tejinder Saran

Batters: Khurram Cheema, Shinwari Mujeeb, Miakhel Yar

All-Rounders: Faisal Mehmood, Sohail Kalim, Raja Waqas Ali, Ikramullah Naseer

Bowlers: Syed Shah, Pankaj Verma, Amin Malikzai

OEX vs MECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 7 & 8 match, Grand League

OEX vs MECC Grand League Team.

Wicketkeeper: Tejinder Saran

Batters: Khurram Cheema, Malikzai Amanullah, Miakhel Yar

All-Rounders: Faisal Mehmood, Sohail Kalim, Khogyani Shakerulah, Ikramullah Naseer

Bowlers: Syed Shah, Pankaj Verma, Amin Malikzai

