OEX vs OCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Belgium T10 2022 Match 11 & 12

Ostend Exiles (OEX) will take on Ostend CC (OCC) in the 11th and 12 games of the ECS Belgium T10 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Wednesday, August 31. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the Dream11 OEX vs MECC Dream11 Prediction and today's Playing 11s for matches 11 and 12.

Both teams had an average time in the ECS T10 Belgium, with Ostend Exiles finishing third and Ostend CC finishing last in the Group A points table.

Ostend Exiles were defeated by the Mechelen Eagles by 59 runs after scoring 108 runs in response to a target of 167 runs. Meanwhile, Ostend CC are coming off back-to-back losses to 12 Stars CC and will look to improve as a unit in the upcoming games.

A thrilling match is expected, with both teams looking to get back on the winning track.

OEX vs OCC Match Details for ECS Belgium T10

The 11th and 12th games of the ECS Belgium T10 2022 between Ostend Exiles and the Ostend CC will be played on August 31, 2022, at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The games are set to take place at 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm IST, respectively. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Game 11 and Game 12.

Match: OEX vs OCC, ECS Belgium T10

Date & Time: August 31, 2022, 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

OEX vs OCC, Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground is a balanced one, and conducive to batters. However, pacers could get some movement with the new ball. With an average score at this venue of 102, both teams should aim to bat first after winning the toss and put up a good total in the first innings.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 117

Average 2nd innings score: 102

OEX vs OCC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Ostend Exiles: LLLW

Ostend CC: LL

OEX vs OCC Probable Playing XIs for ECS Belgium T10

Ostend Exiles Team News

No major injury news.

Ostend Exiles Probable Playing XI

Zoheeb Hussain, Soheel Hussain (c), Wagas Raja, Manpreet Sandhu, Ali Abbas, Wagar Diwan Ali, Fawad Shinwari (wk), Amin Malikzai, Jabran Khan, Ehsanullah Babar, Zadran Fahad.

Ostend CC Team News

No major injury news.

Ostend CC Probable Playing XI

Abdul Muhammad, Sonu Khan, Omid Rahimi, Abdul Rehman (c), Muhammad Sheraz Sheikh, Amer Hussain, Shagharai Sefat, Zaman Farooq (wk), Noorullah Sidigi, Fahim Bhatti, Faraz Khan.

OEX vs OCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Fawad Shinwari (64 runs in four matches, Average: 16.00)

Shinwari is known for his ability to hit big shots against both fast and slow bowlers, and his wicket-keeping abilities make him an even better fantasy pick.

Top Batter Pick

Abdul Muhammad (56 runs in two matches, Average: 56.00)

Abdul is a prominent left-handed batter who has performed brilliantly so far, and his ability to bowl part-time spin bowling makes him a more useful player. He's expected to deliver a good performance in the upcoming games, making him a must-have fantasy player.

Top All-rounder Pick

Raja Waqas Ali (70 runs & four wickets in four matches)

Waqas Ali is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 70 runs and has also picked up four wickets at an average of 19.25 in as many games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Amin Malikzai (Five wickets in four matches, Average: 14.80)

Amin Malikzai has done exceptionally well with the ball in the tournament so far, taking five wickets at an impressive average of 14.80. That makes him an excellent pick for your Fantasy team.

OEX vs OCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Zoheeb Hussain

Zoheeb has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the OEX, scoring 68 runs at an excellent average of 68.00 in two games. That makes him a must-have and the perfect choice for captaincy in your OEX vs OCC Dream11 Fantasy team.

Amin Malikzai

Amin Malikzai is a brilliant bowler who has particularly impressed everyone with his ability to bowl at 140+ kmph and is expected to do so again. He has taken five wickets at an impressive average of 14.80 in four games so far, making him a good choice for vice-captain role in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OEX vs OCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Syed Shah Three wickets in two games Sohail Kalim 61 runs & three wickets in two games Manpreet Sandhu Five wickets in 4 games Zoheeb Hussain 68 runs in two games Abdul Muhammad 56 runs in two games

OEX vs OCC match expert tips 11 & 12 match

Manpreet Sandhu is a quality all-rounder who has been performing consistently for his side. He has scored 33 runs while also picking up five wickets at an outstanding average of 14.00 in four matches. He is currently ranked eighth in the season's top wicket-takers chart. This makes him an undoubtedly excellent choice for your fantasy team.

OEX vs OCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 11 & 12 match, Head To Head League

OEX vs OCC Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Fawad Shinwari

Batters: Abdul Muhammad, Sonu Khan, Muhammad Sheraz Sheikh

All-Rounders: Manpreet Sandhu, Zoheeb Hussain, Raja Waqas Ali, Shagharai Sefat

Bowlers: Noorullah Sidiqi, Amin Malikzai, Ali Abass

OEX vs OCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 11 & 12 match, Grand League

OEX vs OCC Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Fawad Shinwari

Batters: Abdul Muhammad, Sonu Khan, Muhammad Sheraz Sheikh

All-Rounders: Manpreet Sandhu, Zoheeb Hussain, Raja Waqas Ali, Shagharai Sefat

Bowlers: Noorullah Sidiqi, Amin Malikzai, Ali Abass

