OEX vs STRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Matches 13 & 14

Ostend Exiles (OEX) will take on 12 Stars CC (STRC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Belgium 2022 matches at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Thursday, September 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the OEX vs STRC Dream11 tips.

Ostend Exiles have had an inconsistent run in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022. With two wins and four losses, they are currently fourth in the points table. 12 Stars CC, on the other hand, have played four games, winning and losing two apiece. They are second in the standings.

OEX vs STRC Match Details

The 13th and 14th matches of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 between Ostend Exiles and 12 Stars CC will be played on September 1 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The games are set to take place at 12 & 2 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section - Match 13 and Match 14.

OEX vs STRC, Matches 13 & 14, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

Date & Time: 1st September 2022 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

OEX vs STRC Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores regularly here and another set of high-scoring encounters could well be on the cards today. The average first-innings at the venue in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 is 127 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 127

Average 2nd-innings score: 104

OEX vs STRC Form Guide

Ostend Exiles: L, W, L, L, L, W

12 Stars CC: W, W, L, L

OEX vs STRC Probable Playing 11 today

Ostend Exiles Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ostend Exiles Probable Playing XI:

Sazzad Hosen (c), Kowshik Himu, Paramjeet Singh (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Nemish Mehta, Rajiv Sharma, Aniruddha Godbole, Tufail Ahmed, Vishal Ramteke, Sharifullah Salarzai, Bharat Ammu.

12 Stars CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

12 Stars CC Probable Playing XI:

Sohail Kalim, Fawad Shinwari (wk), Waqas Raja, Syed Shah, Manpreet Sandhu, Faisal Mehmood, Zoheeb Hussain, Amin Malikzai, Soheel Hussain (c), Waleed Asif, Zadran Fahad.

Today’s OEX vs STRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Paramjeet Singh (4 matches, 131 runs)

Paramjeet Singh is STRC's leading run-scorer with 131 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 256.86.

Top Batter Pick

Rajiv Sharma (4 matches, 1 wicket, 4 catches)

Rajiv Sharma hasn't fired with either the bat or ball in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022. He has taken just one wicket, but has accumulated points by taking four catches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sohail Kalim (4 matches, 117 runs, 4 wickets)

Sohail Kalim has been very effective all-round, picking up four wickets and scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 243.75.

Top Bowler Pick

Syed Shah (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Syed Shah has been in top form, taking eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 9.50.

OEX vs STRC match captain and vice-captain choices

Waqas Raja (6 matches, 85 runs, 8 wickets)

Waqas Raja has made a big impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 180.85 in addition to picking up eight scalps.

Sazzad Hosen (4 matches, 124 runs)

Sazzad Hosen has accumulated 124 runs at a strike rate of 221.42 with the aid of 14 fours and eight sixes. He can also chip in with the ball if required.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OEX vs STRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Waqas Raja 85 runs & 8 wickets in 6 matches Sohail Kalim 117 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Sazzad Hosen 124 runs in 4 matches Fakhar Zaman 46 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Syed Shah 8 wickets in 4 matches

OEX vs STRC match expert tips

With the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 being a very high-scoring tournament, the big-hitters are going to be extremely crucial. Moreover, all-rounders who can contribute in multiple facets of the game will also be important picks in the OEX vs STRC game.

OEX vs STRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

OEX vs STRC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Paramjeet Singh

Batters: Rajiv Sharma, Sazzad Hosen (vc), Kowshik Himu

All-rounders: Waqas Raja (c), Sohail Kalim, Faisal Mehmood, Fakhar Zaman

Bowlers: Syed Shah, Amin Malikzai, Nemish Mehta

OEX vs STRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

OEX vs STRC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Paramjeet Singh (c)

Batters: Rajiv Sharma, Sazzad Hosen, Sharifullah Salarzai

All-rounders: Waqas Raja, Sohail Kalim, Fakhar Zaman (vc)

Bowlers: Syed Shah, Amin Malikzai, Nemish Mehta, Tufail Ahmed

