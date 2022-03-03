OEX vs VOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match Playoff 3

Ostend Exiles (OEX) will take on VOC Rotterdam (VOC) in the third playoff match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Thursday, March 3, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Both teams are coming off victories in their previous matches and will not leave any stone unturned in this crucial match. While Ostend Exiles advanced to the playoffs by winning four of their five games, VOC Rotterdam have won three of their five games.

The last time these two teams met, Ostend Exiles won, and they will undoubtedly benefit psychologically from that result. VOC Rotterdam, on the other hand, will be out assessed to take revenge on their previous defeat.

OEX vs VOC Probable Playing XIs

OEX

Faisal Mehmood (c), Waqas Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Sultan Diwan Ali (wk), AD Ali, Ehsanullah Babar, Zoheeb Hussain, Soheel Hussain, Zadran Fahad, Sohail Chaudhary, Amin Shah.

VOC

Arnav Jain, Tim de Kok, Jelte Schooneim, Ayaz Durrani, David Mullet (wk), Pierce Fletcher, Siebe van Wingerden, Roman Harhangi, Boris Hoes, Burhan Niaz, Ramdas Upadhyaya.

Match Details

Match: Ostend Exiles vs VOC Rotterdam, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: March 03, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The track at Cartama Oval Stadium has been well-balanced thus far, and this trend is expected to continue in this game. The team that wins the toss will undoubtedly want to bat first.

Today's OEX vs VOC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sultan Diwan Ali: His performance thus far has been underwhelming, and he will hope to leave a lasting impression in this match. In five games this season, he has scored just 33 runs.

Batters

Waqas Ali: He has performed well with both the ball and the ball so far. Waqas has 123 runs in five games, averaging 24.6 runs per game. He has also taken five wickets.

All-rounders

Arnav Jain: He is a gifted all-rounder who has demonstrated his worth excellently. He has taken eight wickets and has scored 88 runs at an average of 17.60 in five games.

Bowlers

Soheel Hussain: He has picked up seven wickets in five games at an average of 8.57. That makes him a must-have in your fantasy team for this game.

Five best players to pick in OEX vs VOC Dream11 prediction team

Jelte Schoonheim (VOC); 296 points.

Burhan Niaz (VOC); 212 points.

Pierce Fletcher (VOC); 173 points.

Sohail Kalim Chaudhry (OEX); 216 points.

Zadran Fahad (OEX); 220 points.

Key stats for OEX vs VOC Dream11 prediction team

Sulaiman Muhammad - 115 runs in five games; batting average: 23.00.

Raja Waqas Ali – 123 runs and five wickets in five games; batting average: 24.6.

Faisal Mehmood – 119 runs and three wickets in five games; batting average: 23.80.

Tim de Kok – 145 runs in six games; batting average: 24.16.

OEX vs VOC Dream11 Prediction

OEX vs VOC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Mullet, Waqas Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Tim de Kok, AD Ali, Jelte Schooneim, Faisal Mehmood, Arnav Jain, Soheel Hussain, Ramdas Upadhyaya, Sohail Chaudhary

Captain: Arnav Jain | Vice-captain: Faisal Mehmood.

OEX vs VOC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sultan Diwan Al, Waqas Ali, Tim de Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schooneim, Pierce Fletcher, Faisal Mehmood, Arnav Jain, Soheel Hussain, Ramdas Upadhyaya, Sohail Chaudhary

Captain: Arnav Jain | Vice-captain: Waqas Ali.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava