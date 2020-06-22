OLCC vs POCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 23rd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for OLCC vs POCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020

Olten CC takes on Power CC in Match 7 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

The second ECS T10 St Gallen game of the day sees hot favourites Olten CC taking on Power CC in St Gallen. Olten CC have, by far, been the most impressive of all the teams with two thumping run-chases to kickstart their campaign. They will be up against a Power CC side that didn't play on Day 1, although they do possess a nice and balanced roster. With the league table shaping up nicely with each game, both teams would love to get the better of the other in what promises to be another thrilling encounter.

Squads to choose from:

Olten CC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

Power CC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzaal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Olten CC

Y Thirnavukarasu, M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and K Nalinambika

Power CC

A Mahmood, S Sajid, T Mampilly, A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Sikander, M Butt, K Mahmood, J Sudath and M Rana

Match Details:

Match: Olten CC vs Power CC

Date: June 23, 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report:

A high scoring encounter is on the cards with little help on offer for the pacers. With there being nice and even bounce on offer, the batsmen can back themselves to go big from the very first ball. The slow outfield might be a concern, although the relatively smaller boundaries will more than make up for it.

ECS T10 St Gallen Fantasy Suggestions:

OLCC vs POCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Varothayan, M Shahid, Y Thirnavukarasu, A Mahmood, S Sajid, A Usman, O Mahmood, A Nayyer, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and M Butt.

Captain: Y Thirnavukarasu, Vice-Captain: A Nayyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Navaretnarasa, M Shahid, Y Thirnavukarasu, A Mahmood, S Sajid, A Usman, S Muhammad, A Nayyer, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and M Butt.

Captain: Y Thirnavukarasu, Vice-Captain: G Navaretnarasa