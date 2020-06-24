OLCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 24th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for OLCC vs WICC of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Winterthur CC take on Olten CC in Match 15 of St Gallen T10 League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

It's a top-of-the-table clash to end Day 3 as Olten CC take on Winterthur CC in Match 15 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Both teams have been impressive in the tournament, with three and two wins respectively. While Olten have pummelled opponents with their batting might, the Winterthur bowlers haven't missed a beat in their wins against St Gallen CC and Zurich Crickets CC.

With the league table slowly taking shape, both teams would be eyeing another win to seal a place in knockouts in what promises to be an exhilarating contest on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Olten CC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam.

Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

Predicted Playing XIs

Olten CC

Y Thirnavukarasu, M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and S Charles

Winterthur CC

B Ahmed Khan, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, M Aqular, B Abeygoonawardana, R Singh, E Mahmudi, S Ali, S Sivakaran and D Johnson

Match Details

Match: Olten CC vs Winterthur CC

Date: 24th June 2020, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch in St Gallen has been a high-scoring one with 90 being par. The batsmen have enjoyed the ball coming on to the bat and will continue to do so on Wednesday as well. The bowlers will ideally revert to change of pace, with there being no movement available for them.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OLCC vs WICC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahid, Y Thirnavukarasu, A Usman, B Ahmed Khan, M Gnanasekaran, G Navaratnarasa, A Nayyer, S Ali, M Stanikzai, E Mahmudi and D Johnson

Captain: M Shahid, Vice-Captain: B Ahmed Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:M Shahid, P Varothayan, A Usman, B Ahmed Khan, M Gnanasekaran, S Charles, A Nayyer, S Ali, M Stanikzai, E Mahmudi and D Johnson

Captain: M Shahid, Vice-Captain: A Usman